The Comfy Sneakers Celebrities and Royals Always Wear Are on Sale During Prime Day
Sandals are synonymous with summer, and warm boots are synonymous with winter. But sneakers don't match up with a particular season so neatly — they're one of the few shoes you can wear year-round. So essentially, you can never have too many pairs. That's why you'll definitely want to take advantage of Amazon Prime Day!
There are hundreds of sneakers marked down for the two-day extravaganza, from athletic shoes to fashionable high-tops. With so many options to choose from, we've decided to highlight deals from some of the brands we know are loved by celebrities and customers alike, including Superga, Reebok, Adidas, and New Balance.
Shop Prime Day Deals on Comfortable Sneakers:
- Adidas Grand Court Sneaker, $39 (orig. $65)
- Reebok Princess Sneaker, $29.97 (orig. $50)
- Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Sneakers, $99.97 (orig. $149.95)
- New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi V3 Running Shoe, $49.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe, $42 (orig. $70)
- Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker, $39.99 (orig. $64.95)
- Adidas Originals Stan Smith Sneaker, $34.89 (orig. $100)
- Sorel Kinetic Impact Lace Shoes, $70 (orig. $105)
Like bread and butter, A-listers and Adidas sneakers just go together. Some of the most notable famous feet they've graced include Rihanna's, Jennifer Garner's, and Meghan Markle's. In fact, you can get the gray version of the Adidas Originals Stan Smith sneakers the Duchess of Sussex owns for up to $65 off during Prime Day. Speaking of royal-worn shoes, the Superga canvas sneakers that Kate Middleton has worn for years are also on sale for as little as $40.
While Converse as we know them have been around for decades, it's a brand that tons of celebrities are still opting for today. Sydney Sweeney, Lucy Hale, and Jessica Alba have all been spotted wearing the classic black and white Chuck Taylors this year, and supermodel Gigi Hadid wore a sunshine yellow pair during Milan Fashion Week. These platform Converse sneakers that are $50 off will quite literally kick your style up a notch.
Since chunky dad sneakers are having a fashion moment, it's no surprise that Reebok is another popular pick among celebrities. This pair with over 17,000 five-star ratings from the brand closely resembles the Reeboks that Reese Witherspoon owns, and they're 40 percent off right now. Sorel is another brand behind a few star-loved chunky shoes. Its sneakers have been worn by Katie Holmes and Sydney Sweeney, and they also happen to have Oprah Winfrey's stamp of approval — which is why you'll want to add these sporty Kinetic kicks to your cart while they're 33 percent off.
If you're searching for athletic sneakers, the Adidas Cloudfoam running shoe with more than 6,800 five-star ratings is $28 off. There's also this equally as popular option from New Balance (a brand that's been worn by the likes of Kourtney Kardashian and Zoë Kravitz) that one reviewer called their "favorite workout shoes" for under $50.
Keep scrolling to shop sneakers on sale from celeb-approved brands during Prime Day!
