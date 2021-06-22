These High-Waisted Panties Are So Comfy, Amazon Shoppers Call Them 'the Best Underwear Decision' Ever
The second day of Prime Day is underway, and by now you've probably stocked up on all those big-ticket purchases (like vacuums, AirPods, and kitchen gadgets), since those are the items that tend to sell out first. With less than 24 hours left to shop Amazon's biggest event of the year, now's the perfect time to add those practical, often underrated essentials to your shopping cart. This time, we're talking panties.
The difference between an average pair of panties and a truly exceptional pair is something that most people don't even realize until they find those perfect underwear. The Molasus Full Coverage Panties are that staple for thousands of shoppers, and as luck would happen, a five-pack of what are sure to become your favorite undies ever is marked down to just $25.99 for one more day. That's a little more than $5 a pop, which is a steal for what Amazon shoppers are calling "the best underwear decision" ever.
They have hundreds of five-star ratings and reviews that speak to their quality, comfort, and fit. The size-inclusive undies, which are available in sizes extra small to 5XL, are made from a super soft, cotton-spandex blend that offers the slightest bit of shaping support. They also have a stretchy elastic waistband that stays put (no rolling, bunching, or digging) and a full-coverage, smoothing back that makes them close to invisible under everything -yes, even leggings.
"These are the best panties I've ever owned! I will def be purchasing these again," wrote one shopper. "Super soft, comfortable, don't ride up, don't fall down, leg holes are perfectly sized. They hold you in and stretch a little. And best of all, they wash well. Do yourself a favor and treat yourself."
The Molasus panties also pass the ultimate comfort test: They're good enough to sleep in. Sounds like a winning pair of undies to us. Shop them before the deal ends tonight.
