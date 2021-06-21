Amazon Prime Day Is Packed with Fashion Deals - Here Are 12 of Our Shopping Editors' Favorites
Finding the best fashion deals during Amazon Prime Day just got a whole lot easier!
Within the two-day extravaganza is the Big Style Sale, which features thousands of markdowns on clothing, shoes, and accessories. Our shopping editors curated a list of styles that you can score on sale, from star-approved styles to warm-weather staples.
You can find them all in one place on Amazon, but since there's not much time left to shop, we've narrowed it down to our top 12 favorites.
Shop Editor-Loved Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals:
- Amazon Essentials Slim Fit Half-Sleeve Square Neck T-Shirt, $11.80 (orig. $16.90)
- Baleaf Athletic Skort, $19.50 (orig. $24.99-$27.99)
- Cupshe V-Neck One-Piece Ruffled Lace Up Monokini, $18.89 (orig. $28.99)
- New Balance 200 V1 Slide Sandal, $18.99 (orig. $29.99)
- True & Co. True Body Lift Triangle Adjustable Strap Bra, $40.60 (orig. $58)
- Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans, $34.70 (orig. $69.50)
- Adidas Grand Court Se Tennis Shoe, $54.70 (orig. $65)
- Goodthreads Fluid Twill Pull-on Midi Skirt, $19.90 (orig. $29.20)
- Under Armour HeatGear Mid-Rise Middy, $16.11 (orig. $28)
- Katy Perry The Geli-Flip Flop, $21.25 (orig. $35)
- Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Thong Panty, $14 (orig. $20)
- Orolay 3/4 Length Double-Breasted Trench Coat with Belt, $62.99 (orig. $99.99)
Let's start in the shoe department: These crisp white leather sneakers from Meghan Markle-loved brand Adidas are 16 percent off, and these comfortable New Balance slides that are now less than $20 remind us of the summer sandals stars like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are wearing. Plus, these gel flip-flops from Katy Perry's shoe line are 39 percent off right now.
As for other celeb-loved styles on sale, all Levi's denim is up to 40 percent off, including the universally flattering Levi's Ribcage jeans with a high-rise silhouette that Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, and Addison Rae all love. Did we mention that the viral Orolay coat that made Oprah's list of favorite things is on sale, too? The brand also sells a stylish lightweight trench coat version that's $37 off for Prime members.
And in case you didn't know, Amazon has its own private-label clothing brands, like Daily Ritual, Goodthreads, and The Drop. We love this figure-flattering floral midi skirt from Goodthreads that's on sale for $20 and this adorable square neck top from Amazon Essentials that's 30 percent off - by the way, these would look cute together!
The Big Style Sale ends when Prime Day does on Tuesday, June 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Keep scrolling to add a few of our favorite fashion pieces to your cart while you can get them for less!
