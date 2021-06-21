25 Things You Can Buy for Less Than $25 on Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day 2021 has finally arrived, and the deals this year are better than ever. Prices have been slashed on over two million products, including Bose Headphones, Instant Pots, and Apple AirPods. We know it can be difficult to navigate through so many amazing markdowns at once, so our editors are working hard to highlight the very best deals the two-day shopping event has to offer.
Not only are we rounding up the best discounts on big-ticket items like smart TVs, Apple laptops, and Samsung Galaxy tablets, but we're also equally excited to show you the best budget-friendly finds from the sale as well! Thousands of more affordable items, like beauty products, toys, and home decor, are marked down right now, and we've rounded up the 25 best items to shop from Prime Day for less than $25.
If you're looking to upgrade your summer wardrobe with a few new affordable pieces, be sure to check out this pair of Levi's denim shorts that's marked down to only $25, and this Calvin Klein sports bra that's 24 percent off. Beauty lovers will be excited to see that this top-rated vitamin C serum is discounted by $7, and this body oil is on sale for just $9.
Tons of kids' toys are on sale right now for dirt cheap as well, including this Lego set and this LeapFrog interactive book. And don't forget to check out the home and electronics sections, where you can find Amazon Echos, smart plugs, and Apple earbuds, all for a fraction of the price.
Just remember you only have 48 hours to shop the sale, so you'll have to move fast if you want to score these too-good-to-be-true bargains. Keep reading to shop all 25 of our favorite under $25 finds from Amazon Prime Day below. Prices start at just $9, so you can shop multiple items at once without breaking the bank.
Best Tech Deals
- Wemo Smart Plug, $18.47 (orig. $24.99)
- Echo Dot, $24.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Apple EarPods, $17.10 (orig. $23)
- Kasa Smart Light Bulbs, $19.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Poptan Alexa LED Light Strip, $21.99 (orig. $29.99)
Best Clothing Deals
- Ewedoos High-Waisted Leggings, $19.95 (orig. $26.95)
- Levi's Mid-Length Shorts, $24.99 (orig. $44.50)
- Calvin Klein Cotton Bralette, $15.73 (orig. $28)
- Ploknrd Tunic Top, $15.19 (orig. $21.99)
- Misfay Summer Dress, $24.99 (orig. $29.99)
Best Home Deals
- Joseph Joseph Nesting Food Storage Container Set, $23.99 (orig. $31.61)
- Utopia Bedding Gusseted Pillows Two-Pack, $23.99 (orig. $30.99)
- Seropy Roll-Up Dish Rack, $11.86 (orig. $16.99)
- Lifewit Storage Organizers, $19.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Green Orange Fleece Throw, $14.99 (orig. $26.99)
Best Beauty Deals
- Bio-Oil Body Oil, $8.92 (orig. $11.99)
- LilyAna Vitamin C Serum, $22.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Gel, $14.65 (orig. $17.99)
- Vitamins Keratin Hair Mask, $19.98 (orig. $25.90)
- Sky Organics Castor Oil, $9.95 (orig. $19.95)
Best Toy Deals
- Casdon Dyson Vacuum Toy, $21.13 (orig. $34.99)
- LeapFrog Learning Friends 100 Words Book, $15.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Lego Technic Monster Truck Building Kit, $16 (orig. $19.99)
- Mega Bloks Building Bag, $14.99 (orig. $24.99)
- AiTuiTui Magnetic Drawing Board, $10.99 (orig. $19.99)
