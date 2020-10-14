Amazon Has a Secret Sale Section of Designer Deals, From Rebecca Minkoff to Stuart Weitzman

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

With over one million deals happening during Amazon Prime Day this year, finding the best ones can be tough — which probably sounds like the understatement of the century, right? That’s where we come in to help.

Enter: The Shopbop Prime Day Picks storefront. With over 6,000 fashionable items to choose from, there’s no way you’d want to miss out on shopping these deals. Not a Prime member yet? No problem, just sign up here and start your free 30-day trial so you can save big (and score two-day free shipping!) on Stuart Weitzman, Rag & Bone, Vince, and more.

There are plenty more incredible styles where these came from, so scroll down to check out 7 top picks from Amazon’s secret designer sale section before Prime Day ends tonight, October 14 at midnight PT.

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman Allie Lug Sole Boots, $573.75 (orig. $675); amazon.com

Buy It! Rag & Bone/JEAN Women's Skinny Ankle Jeans, $165.75 (orig. $195); amazon.com

Buy It! Vince Cashmere Shrunken Button Cardigan, $318.75 (orig. $375); amazon.com

Buy It! Cami NYC The Racer Top, $119.99 (orig. $148); amazon.com

Buy It! Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag, $164.99 (orig. $195); amazon.com

Buy It! Olivia Von Halle Issa Slip, $340 (orig. $400); amazon.com

Buy It! Lele Sadoughi Multicolor Crystal Headband, $144.50 (orig. $170); amazon.com

