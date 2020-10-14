Amazon Has a Secret Sale Section of Designer Deals, From Rebecca Minkoff to Stuart Weitzman
Choose from over 6,000 stylish items on sale this Prime Day
With over one million deals happening during Amazon Prime Day this year, finding the best ones can be tough — which probably sounds like the understatement of the century, right? That’s where we come in to help.
Aside from finding shoppers the best deals on tech gadgets, vacuums, and kitchenware (among many other categories), we’ve also sifted through thousands of Prime Day fashion deals to bring you the most stylish and epic offers that are worth your time and money. And, to our surprise, we even stumbled upon a secret sale section that’s full of the season’s hottest designer styles — all for up to 40 percent off.
Enter: The Shopbop Prime Day Picks storefront. With over 6,000 fashionable items to choose from, there’s no way you’d want to miss out on shopping these deals. Not a Prime member yet? No problem, just sign up here and start your free 30-day trial so you can save big (and score two-day free shipping!) on Stuart Weitzman, Rag & Bone, Vince, and more.
With sizes already selling out quickly, we’re not waiting a single second to scoop up our favorite designer pieces — and we recommend you don’t either. The first things we’re adding to our Amazon shopping carts include these classic skinny jeans from Jennifer Aniston-approved label Rag & Bone, a cozy cashmere cardigan from Vince, and this crystal-embellished headband from Kate Middleton-loved accessories designer Lele Sadoughi.
There are plenty more incredible styles where these came from, so scroll down to check out 7 top picks from Amazon’s secret designer sale section before Prime Day ends tonight, October 14 at midnight PT.
Buy It! Stuart Weitzman Allie Lug Sole Boots, $573.75 (orig. $675); amazon.com
Buy It! Rag & Bone/JEAN Women's Skinny Ankle Jeans, $165.75 (orig. $195); amazon.com
Buy It! Vince Cashmere Shrunken Button Cardigan, $318.75 (orig. $375); amazon.com
Buy It! Cami NYC The Racer Top, $119.99 (orig. $148); amazon.com
Buy It! Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag, $164.99 (orig. $195); amazon.com
Buy It! Olivia Von Halle Issa Slip, $340 (orig. $400); amazon.com
Buy It! Lele Sadoughi Multicolor Crystal Headband, $144.50 (orig. $170); amazon.com
Related Amazon Prime Day 2020 News:
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Amazon Has a Secret Sale Section of Designer Deals, From Rebecca Minkoff to Stuart Weitzman
- This Is Your Last Chance to Shop Celeb-Loved Beauty Products on Sale for Prime Day
- Amazon’s Epic Sale Ends Tonight! Shop the 15 Best Prime Day Deals Before It’s Too Late
- The Celeb-Loved Secret to Getting Rid of Under-Eye Bags in 10 Minutes Is on Sale