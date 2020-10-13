Reese Witherspoon’s Exact Ray-Ban Sunglasses Are 20% Off Right Now
Kate Middleton and Jessica Alba are also fans of the brand
With fall well underway, it’s high time to swap out your swimsuits for sweaters and sandals for boots. But if there’s one item in our wardrobe that we wear on repeat year-round, it’s a cute pair of sunglasses, and there’s nothing more classic than a pair of Ray-Ban shades.
When we found out that Amazon was slashing prices on a slew of Ray-Ban sunglasses, we stopped what we were doing to grab our credit cards — and we suggest you do the same! Right now, during Amazon Prime Day, a handful of the coolest Ray-Ban styles are on sale — including the exact pair that Reese Witherspoon wears regularly.
Buy It! Ray-Ban Rb2140 Original Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses, $163.20 at checkout (orig. $204); amazon.com
Known for its universally flattering styles, Ray-Ban has garnered a celebrity fan base of Hollywood A-listers, including Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Alba, and even the Duchess of Cambridge herself, Kate Middleton. While Witherspoon prefers the brand’s iconic Original Wayfarer style (which are currently on sale for just $163), Alba has been seen wearing Ray-Ban’s round-style sunnies, and Kate Middleton has worn the brand’s updated Wayfarer II sunglasses on numerous occasions.
Prime Day deals end on October 14 at midnight PT, so time is of the essence if you’re looking to scoop up a style (or three) from celebrity-loved label Ray-Ban. The pairs we’d add to our Amazon shopping carts? These trendy Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses, on sale for just $163, and the brand’s popular Erika Round Sunglasses on sale for just $133. And don’t forget the Ray-Ban Classic Mirrored Pilot Sunglasses, which are on sale for just $143.
Scroll down to shop these and more stylish Ray-Ban sunglasses on sale during Amazon Prime Day before it ends.
Buy It! Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses, $163.20 at checkout (orig. $204); amazon.com
Buy It! Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Mirrored Pilot Sunglasses, $143.20 at checkout (orig. $ 179); amazon.com
Buy It! Ray-Ban Rb4171 Erika Round Sunglasses, $133.60 at checkout (orig. $167); amazon.com
Buy It! Ray-Ban RB4101 Jackie Ohh Sunglasses, $151.20 at checkout (orig. $189); amazon.com
Buy It! Ray-Ban Rb3016 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses, $163.20 at checkout (orig. $204); amazon.com
