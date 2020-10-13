Reese Witherspoon’s Exact Ray-Ban Sunglasses Are 20% Off Right Now

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Kate Middleton and Jessica Alba are also fans of the brand

With fall well underway, it’s high time to swap out your swimsuits for sweaters and sandals for boots. But if there’s one item in our wardrobe that we wear on repeat year-round, it’s a cute pair of sunglasses, and there’s nothing more classic than a pair of Ray-Ban shades.

When we found out that Amazon was slashing prices on a slew of Ray-Ban sunglasses, we stopped what we were doing to grab our credit cards — and we suggest you do the same! Right now, during Amazon Prime Day, a handful of the coolest Ray-Ban styles are on sale — including the exact pair that Reese Witherspoon wears regularly.

Buy It! Ray-Ban Rb2140 Original Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses, $163.20 at checkout (orig. $204); amazon.com

Scroll down to shop these and more stylish Ray-Ban sunglasses on sale during Amazon Prime Day before it ends.

Buy It! Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses, $163.20 at checkout (orig. $204); amazon.com

Buy It! Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Mirrored Pilot Sunglasses, $143.20 at checkout (orig. $ 179); amazon.com

Buy It! Ray-Ban Rb4171 Erika Round Sunglasses, $133.60 at checkout (orig. $167); amazon.com

Buy It! Ray-Ban RB4101 Jackie Ohh Sunglasses, $151.20 at checkout (orig. $189); amazon.com

Buy It! Ray-Ban Rb3016 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses, $163.20 at checkout (orig. $204); amazon.com

