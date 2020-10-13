Shop
View All

Reese Witherspoon’s Exact Ray-Ban Sunglasses Are 20% Off Right Now

Kate Middleton and Jessica Alba are also fans of the brand

By Kami Phillips
October 13, 2020 11:00 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Splash; Getty; Jessica Alba/Instagram

With fall well underway, it’s high time to swap out your swimsuits for sweaters and sandals for boots. But if there’s one item in our wardrobe that we wear on repeat year-round, it’s a cute pair of sunglasses, and there’s nothing more classic than a pair of Ray-Ban shades.

When we found out that Amazon was slashing prices on a slew of Ray-Ban sunglasses, we stopped what we were doing to grab our credit cards — and we suggest you do the same! Right now, during Amazon Prime Day, a handful of the coolest Ray-Ban styles are on sale — including the exact pair that Reese Witherspoon wears regularly.

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram; Splash; Backgrid
Amazon

Buy It! Ray-Ban Rb2140 Original Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses, $163.20 at checkout (orig. $204); amazon.com

Known for its universally flattering styles, Ray-Ban has garnered a celebrity fan base of Hollywood A-listers, including Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Alba, and even the Duchess of Cambridge herself, Kate Middleton. While Witherspoon prefers the brand’s iconic Original Wayfarer style (which are currently on sale for just $163), Alba has been seen wearing Ray-Ban’s round-style sunnies, and Kate Middleton has worn the brand’s updated Wayfarer II sunglasses on numerous occasions.

Prime Day deals end on October 14 at midnight PT, so time is of the essence if you’re looking to scoop up a style (or three) from celebrity-loved label Ray-Ban. The pairs we’d add to our Amazon shopping carts? These trendy Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses, on sale for just $163, and the brand’s popular Erika Round Sunglasses on sale for just $133. And don’t forget the Ray-Ban Classic Mirrored Pilot Sunglasses, which are on sale for just $143.

RELATED: Amazon Finally Confirmed the Dates of Prime Day — Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Scroll down to shop these and more stylish Ray-Ban sunglasses on sale during Amazon Prime Day before it ends.

Amazon

Buy It! Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses, $163.20 at checkout (orig. $204); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Mirrored Pilot Sunglasses, $143.20 at checkout (orig. $ 179); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Ray-Ban Rb4171 Erika Round Sunglasses, $133.60 at checkout (orig. $167); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Ray-Ban RB4101 Jackie Ohh Sunglasses, $151.20 at checkout (orig. $189); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Ray-Ban Rb3016 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses, $163.20 at checkout (orig. $204); amazon.com

Related Amazon Prime Day 2020 News:

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com