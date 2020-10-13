9 Comfy and Stylish Clothing Items You Can Only Get on Amazon — All for $60 or Less
These are the Prime Day fashion deals you don’t want to miss
From the ridiculously good deals on tech and smart devices to the outrageous offers on home goods, kitchenware, vacuums, and more, one thing is clear: Amazon Prime Day is the sale of the season. But if there’s one category we’re especially excited to shop for on Prime Day, it’s fashion and more specifically, the amazing styles that you can only find on Amazon.
Amazon shoppers know that the retailer’s private label brands are where it’s at when it comes to fashion. From the incredible prices to the always-on-trend styles, Amazon brands like Lark & Ro, Goodthreads, Daily Ritual, The Drop, and its very own Amazon Essentials line are full of high-quality pieces that you can’t find anywhere else. So when we discovered the fabulous selection of private label styles that are on major markdown for Prime Day, we didn’t waste any time filling our shopping carts.
First items we’re scooping up include these best-selling ballet flats on sale starting at just $13, this Amazon Essentials cable knit crewneck sweater for just $13, and this ultra-flattering sleeveless turtleneck sweater from The Drop for just $21 (similar to the one Meghan Markle just wore.) Whether you’re looking to refresh your outerwear collection or stock up on cute sweaters for the season ahead, you’re sure to find something you love from one of Amazon’s private label brands especially when you can score them at such awesomely low prices like these.
Scroll down to shop nine of our top picks and more must-have styles from Amazon’s private labels on sale during Prime Day before it ends on October 14 at midnight PT.
Buy It! The Drop Karolina Sleeveless Mock Neck Rib Sweater, from $20.93 (orig. $29.90); amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Ballet Flat, from $13.30 (orig. $19.50); amazon.com
Buy It! Lark & Ro Classic Cap Sleeve V-Neck Compact Matte Jersey Wrap Dress, from $27.30 (orig. $39); amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Mid-Rise Skinny Stretch Knit Jegging, from $15.40 (orig. $22); amazon.com
Buy It! Goodthreads Hooded Cargo Jacket, from $42 (orig. $60); amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpants, from $12.60 (orig. $18); amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Buckle Mule, from $16.10 (orig. $23); amazon.com
Buy It! Lark & Ro Long Sleeve Short Puffer Coat with Wrap, from $59.50 (orig. $85); amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve 100% Cotton Cable Crewneck Sweater, from $12.39 (orig. $26); amazon.com
Related Amazon Prime Day 2020 News:
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- 9 Comfy and Stylish Clothing Items You Can Only Get on Amazon — All for $60 or Less
- This Samsung 75-Inch Smart TV Is $4,000 Off for Prime Day — Plus More Great TV Deals
- 5 Supremely Comfy Celeb-Loved Sneakers Only Prime Members Can Get on Sale Today
- Demi Moore Once Called This Makeup-Erasing Cloth ‘Magic’ — and It’s on Sale