Meghan Markle’s Classic White Reebok Sneakers Are on Sale for as Little as $47 Right Now
Score them on major markdown during Amazon Prime Day
If there’s one thing Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have in common, it’s their love of classic white sneakers. Kate has been spotted wearing her beloved Superga sneakers on so many occasions we’re practically losing count. While Meghan, on the other hand, has been a longtime fan of the ‘80s-style Classic Leather Harman Run Sneakers from Reebok.
Long before Meghan was a part of the royal family, she was regularly spotted wearing her Reebok sneakers to and from yoga class — and for good reason. Made from super soft leather with a padded insole and rubber outsole, these Reebok sneakers are comfortable, durable, lightweight, and of course, stylish.
If you’re like us and Meghan and love rocking a retro-style pair of kicks then prepare to freak out (in a good way!) because right now during Amazon Prime Day you can score her exact Reebok sneakers on sale starting at just $47. With over 1,000 five-star customer ratings, it’s clear that Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of them either, so we highly suggest adding your size to your shopping cart ASAP before all of the incredible Prime Day deals end on October 14 at midnight PT.
Whether you’re in the market for a new pair of classic white sneakers to wear to yoga class like Meghan or simply looking to refresh your footwear collection for fall, scoring this timeless pair from Reebok starting at just $47 is an offer you don’t want to pass up.
Buy It! Reebok Classic Leather Harman Run Sneakers, from $46.95 (orig. $65); amazon.com
