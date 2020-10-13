The 25 Best Post-Prime Day Deals to Shop for Under $25
Amazon is already one of our favorite places to score deals on fashion, electronics, home goods, and more — and right now, the discounts are better than ever! The mega-retailer’s biggest shopping day of the year, Amazon Prime Day, may have ended yesterday, but tons of amazing deals are still happening.
While there are still a few big-ticket items marked down, like this 40-inch smart TV, this KitchenAid stand mixer, and this pillowtop mattress, there are also thousands of smaller items (like beauty products and kids’ toys) marked down for way less.
In fact, some of our favorite post-Prime Day finds are on sale for less than $25 apiece. Right now, you can score this comfy Calvin Klein bralette for just $19, these wireless earbuds at a 40 percent discount, and this best-selling vitamin C serum for $10 off.
Deals this good are not to be missed, so we rounded up the best 25 under-$25 deals happening at Amazon right now across multiple categories, including clothing, tech, and home. Keep reading to see them all, and add one (or two or three) to your cart before they jump back to their original prices.
Best Tech Deals
- Aukey Wireless Earbuds, $22.49 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
- Eisnkin Bluetooth Wireless Receiver, $23.37 (orig. $29.79)
- Sunrise Alarm Clock Wake-Up Light, $18.35 (orig. $29.60)
- Soundcore Anker Bluetooth Headphones, $15.99 (orig. $38.99)
- Teckin Smart Power Strip, $23.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
Best Clothing Deals
- Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette, $19.60 (orig. $28)
- Signature by Levis Strauss & Co Pull-On Jeans, $21.99 (orig. $27.99)
- Amazon Essentials Stretch Ankle Pant, $16.80 (orig. $24)
- Bali Light Illusion Neckline Underwire Bra, $22 (orig. $44)
- Grecerelle A-line Dress With Pockets, $23.99 (orig. $39.99)
Best Home Deals
- Presto PopLite Hot Air Popper, $20.38 (orig. $29.99)
- Yankee Candle Large Spiced Pumpkin Candle, $16.88 (orig. $27.99)
- Nostalgia Indoor Electric Smores Maker, $19.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Geniani Heating Pad, $22.05 with coupon (orig. $29.97)
- OGHom Handheld Steamer, $16.99 (orig. $24.99)
Best Beauty Deals
- TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum, $19.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Cetaphil 2-Pack Facial Clenaser, $12.78 (orig. $27.98)
- Germ-X Pack of Four Hand Sanitizer, $22.61 (orig. $39.96)
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Power Duo Kit, $20 with coupon (orig. $25)
- Baebody Eye Gel, $11.47 with coupon (orig. $24.95)
Best Toy Deals
- Baby Einstein Magic Touch Musical Piano, $24.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Lego Friends Advent Calendar, $23.99 (orig. $29.99)
- LOL Surprise! Groovy Babe Fashion Doll, $19.84 (orig. $24.99)
- Harry Potter Gryffindor Robe Child Costume, $19.79 (orig. $26.99)
- Melissa & Doug Dust! Sweep! Mop! Kit, $24.77 (orig. $29.99)
