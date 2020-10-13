Shop

The 25 Best Post-Prime Day Deals to Shop for Under $25

They can be yours for pocket change
By Rebecca Carhart
Updated October 15, 2020 12:06 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Amazon is already one of our favorite places to score deals on fashion, electronics, home goods, and more — and right now, the discounts are better than ever! The mega-retailer’s biggest shopping day of the year, Amazon Prime Day, may have ended yesterday, but tons of amazing deals are still happening.  

While there are still a few big-ticket items marked down, like this 40-inch smart TV, this KitchenAid stand mixer, and this pillowtop mattress, there are also thousands of smaller items (like beauty products and kids’ toys) marked down for way less. 

In fact, some of our favorite post-Prime Day finds are on sale for less than $25 apiece. Right now, you can score this comfy Calvin Klein bralette for just $19, these wireless earbuds at a 40 percent discount, and this best-selling vitamin C serum for $10 off. 

Deals this good are not to be missed, so we rounded up the best 25 under-$25 deals happening at Amazon right now across multiple categories, including clothing, tech, and home. Keep reading to see them all, and add one (or two or three) to your cart before they jump back to their original prices.  

Best Tech Deals

Credit: Amazon

Best Clothing Deals

Credit: Amazon

Best Home Deals

Credit: Amazon

Best Beauty Deals

Credit: Amazon

Best Toy Deals

Credit: Amazon

More Amazon Prime Day 2020 News

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com