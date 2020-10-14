The 10 Best Things You Can Buy for Less Than $10 on Amazon Prime Day

Day two of Amazon Prime Day is here, and the deals just keep getting better! With over 1 million products on sale right now, we know how difficult it is to navigate through them all, so we’ve been highlighting the very best markdowns happening during the big event.
Not only are we regularly scanning the website to bring you the most noteworthy deals on big-ticket items — like this Samsung smart TV that’s marked down by $400 and this Apple iPad Mini that’s $50 off — but we’re rounding up all the best cheap finds from the sale as well.
These are the best 10 under-$10 deals from Amazon Prime Day 2020:
We’ve already brought you the best deals to shop for under $25 and under $35, and now we’re taking things even further and rounding up the 10 best Prime Day sales to shop for less than $10. That’s right, you can score everything from Calvin Klein underwear to LOL Surprise! toys to Amazon Echo devices right now for the cost of a cup of coffee and a pastry.
But you’ll have to act fast! These budget-friendly deals are only good for a few more hours, so we suggest adding them to your cart ASAP. Keep reading to shop all of these dirt cheap deals before they jump back to full price.
You can check the weather, turn off the lights, and so much more with this compact Amazon device. The plug-in smart speaker is compatible with all other Alexa devices, and it has a built-in USB port so you can charge your devices while it works. Score one now while it’s 60 percent off.
Buy It! Amazon Echo Flex, $9.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
Making the switch to reusable sandwich bags will not only help the environment, but it will also save you money in the long run. This colorful option by Stasher is made from pure non-toxic platinum silicone, which is totally safe to throw in the dishwasher or microwave. Plus, it’s currently marked down by 25 percent.
Buy It! Stasher 15-Ounce Silicone Reusable Bag, $8.99 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com
Over 50,000 Amazon shoppers consider this Beam Electronics car phone mount to be a road trip must-have, and it’s currently less than $10. The handy device is compatible with most smartphones, and it can rotate 360 degrees, so you can easily adjust it while you’re driving.
Buy It! Beam Electronics Car Phone Mount, $9.97 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com
This powerful makeup remover by Bioderma is beloved by shoppers, celebrities, and makeup artists alike. According to the brand, it removes up to 99.99 percent of makeup and is safe to use on all skin types. While the coveted skincare product is already affordable at $14.90 for a 16.7-ounce bottle, you can shop it for just $9.90 right now.
Buy It! Bioderma Sensibio Soothing Micellar Water, $9.90 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com
Only on Amazon Prime Day can you shop designer products for less than $10. These seamless Calvin Klein panties will be undetectable under your clothes and can be yours for a 35 percent discount today. Even better, there are 25 different styles to choose from.
Buy It! Calvin Klein Pure Seamless Bikini Panty, $9.81 (orig. $15); amazon.com
LOL Surprise! dolls are set to be one of the most popular toys of the holiday season, and now you can score this boy’s set of three for only $4.99. Along with three cute action figures, each set also comes with seven surprises to play with, including stickers, clothes, and more.
Buy It! LOL Surprise! Boys Series Three Set, $4.99 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com
More than 12,000 shoppers have given these sleek earbuds their stamp of approval because they are comfortable, lightweight, and compatible with most devices. And since they are now marked down such a low price point, you won’t feel too bad if you misplace them.
Buy It! Vogek Tangle-Free In-Ear Headphones, $9.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com
It’s officially sweater weather season, and if you feel like your rotation needs a refresh, you’re in luck. This handy fabric shaver sweater collections a much-needed refresh without buying a single new piece of clothing.
Buy It! Pritech Fabric Shaver, $9.46 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Wearing a face mask has likely become the norm for you this year, and if you’re looking for some new options to wear, check out this option from Jmbl. Thousands of shoppers love how comfortable the disposable masks are, and for the next few hours, you can get a pack of 50 for just $7.74.
Buy It! Jmbl Pack of 50 Disposable Face Masks, $7.74 (orig. $18.95); amazon.com
You can never have too many leggings in your wardrobe, and Amazon shoppers say this high-waisted pair by Valandy are both flattering and comfortable. Snag a pair at a 26 discount before they sell out or jump back to full price.
Buy It! Valandy High-Waisted Leggings, $9.61 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com
