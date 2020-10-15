These Super Flattering and Comfortable Leggings Are Only $32 for the Next Few Hours

Amazon lovers, get your credit cards ready! Day two of Prime Day 2020 is here, which means you only have the rest of today to score amazing deals across all categories, including electronics, mattresses, luggage, and of course, clothing. Sorting through all the deals yourself can be overwhelming, so to help you out, we’ve been hard at work highlighting all the best discounts from the big two-day event.
Right now, you can score everything from this Roomba vacuum to this Toshiba smart TV at a major discount, but one of the best deals we’ve seen so far is on the Core 10 Yoga High-Waisted Leggings. The wardrobe essential is popular with Amazon customers because it’s both flattering and comfortable, and you can currently scoop up a pair for only $31!
Made from a super soft and stretchy material, the leggings feature a high-waisted silhouette and a thick waistband that won’t slip down as you move around. Shoppers love that the size-inclusive leggings have light compression and come in 13 different colors. Even better, many reviews say the leggings pass the “squat test” — meaning they don’t become see-through as you squat or bend over during workouts.
Many shoppers have said the comfy leggings look and feel much more expensive than they actually are. “OMG. These are amazing,” wrote one. “I like them so much better than some of my leggings that cost $100+.” And while they were already affordable before the Prime Day discount, now’s your chance to score them for even less.
“I have been telling everyone about these leggings,” raved another customer. “They are one of my favorite Amazon purchases ever. I These leggings fit and look similarly to my favorite lululemons but I feel they will hold up better and last longer. I’ve worn them a few times, washed and dried, and they still look brand new. They are a nice high rise with a ‘band’ similar to lulu’s that don’t cut into you at all. Very comfy.”
Just remember, the 30 percent discount is only available until Prime Day ends tonight at midnight PT. And if you’re interested in upgrading your entire athleisure collection, there are tons of other Prime Day legging deals worth checking out, too — but don’t wait, because today’s your last chance to take advantage of these time-sensitive markdowns! .
Shop the Core 10 Yoga High-Waisted Leggings, plus more discounted leggings, below.
