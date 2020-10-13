The Comfy Sneakers Kate Middleton, Emily Ratajkowski, and More Stars Love Are on Major Sale Today
Score a pair of New Balance kicks starting at just $45 during Amazon Prime Day
Kate Middleton has been wearing them for years, and supermodels, influencers, and fashion ‘It’ girls have been spotted pairing them with everything from t-shirts and jeans to mini skirts and menswear-inspired blazers. So, what is the trendy item that has the fashion set so hooked? New Balance sneakers, of course.
Royals and Hollywood A-listers alike have been trading in their heels for ultra-comfy New Balance sneakers for seasons now. In fact, Kate Middleton is such a fan of the brand’s comfy kicks, she’s been seen in them on multiple occasions. Stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber, Zoë Kravitz, and Elsa Hosk have also managed to make their New Balance footwear look fresh, cool, and trendy and we — along with our feet — are totally on board for taking a cue from them this season.
If you’re looking to get in on the hype (and the comfort), you’re in luck: Right now during Amazon Prime Day, you can score some of the brand’s coolest kicks on major markdown. We’re talking iconic styles like the best-selling New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 sneakers on sale starting at just $45 and the chunky 608 V5 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer “Dad-style sneakers” starting at just $53 — both which would look super cute worn with a leather jacket and leggings a la Elsa Hosk or a tennis skirt and crop top like Kaia Gerber.
Like everything else on sale during Amazon Prime Day, sizes are already selling out quickly, so hurry and add your favorite New Balance sneakers to your shopping cart ASAP. We’re not wasting any time scooping up these Ventr V1 Running sneakers for just $58 while we still can and suggest you do the same.
Scroll down to shop our top picks of the celebrity-inspired New Balance sneakers on sale now at Amazon.
Buy It! New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker, from $45.25 (orig. $64.95); amazon.com
Buy It! New Balance 608 V5 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer, from $52.95 (orig. $69.95); amazon.com
Buy It! New Balance Ventr V1 Running Shoe, from $57.70 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
Buy It! New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi V3 Running Shoe, from $60 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
Buy It! New Balance 411 V1 Walking Shoe, from $44.79 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com
