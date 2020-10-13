Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Score a pair of New Balance kicks starting at just $45 during Amazon Prime Day

The Comfy Sneakers Kate Middleton, Emily Ratajkowski, and More Stars Love Are on Major Sale Today

Kate Middleton has been wearing them for years, and supermodels, influencers, and fashion ‘It’ girls have been spotted pairing them with everything from t-shirts and jeans to mini skirts and menswear-inspired blazers. So, what is the trendy item that has the fashion set so hooked? New Balance sneakers, of course.

Royals and Hollywood A-listers alike have been trading in their heels for ultra-comfy New Balance sneakers for seasons now. In fact, Kate Middleton is such a fan of the brand’s comfy kicks, she’s been seen in them on multiple occasions. Stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber, Zoë Kravitz, and Elsa Hosk have also managed to make their New Balance footwear look fresh, cool, and trendy and we — along with our feet — are totally on board for taking a cue from them this season.

Like everything else on sale during Amazon Prime Day, sizes are already selling out quickly, so hurry and add your favorite New Balance sneakers to your shopping cart ASAP. We’re not wasting any time scooping up these Ventr V1 Running sneakers for just $58 while we still can and suggest you do the same.

Scroll down to shop our top picks of the celebrity-inspired New Balance sneakers on sale now at Amazon.

Buy It! New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker, from $45.25 (orig. $64.95); amazon.com

Buy It! New Balance 608 V5 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer, from $52.95 (orig. $69.95); amazon.com

Buy It! New Balance Ventr V1 Running Shoe, from $57.70 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Buy It! New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi V3 Running Shoe, from $60 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Buy It! New Balance 411 V1 Walking Shoe, from $44.79 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com

