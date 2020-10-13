5 Supremely Comfy Celeb-Loved Sneakers Only Prime Members Can Get on Sale Today

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you Google “sneakers,” over 900 million search results appear. The footwear market is filled with an overwhelming number of sneaker options, making it difficult to find the best of the best. That’s why we often turn to our favorite Hollywood A-listers for help. While you’d suspect they only ever wear heels to fancy red carpets and awards shows, you might be surprised to find they love a good pair of sneakers, too. And we’ll let you in on a little secret: Anyone with a Prime membership can score sneakers from some of their favorite brands on sale right now!

The two-day extravaganza that is Amazon Prime Day gives its members access to over 1 million deals across every department. Of course, we’re looking in the shoe section that’s filled with a startling 1,000+ sneaker deals. But we sifted through them all to highlight savings from five comfortable celeb-loved shoe brands you need in your own closet. And you won’t want to waste any time adding them to your carts, because styles and sizes are selling out fast!

From Oprah Winfrey-loved Vionic shoes to Meghan Markle-loved Reeboks, these are some of the best sneaker deals you can get on Amazon Prime Day.

Superga

Kate Middleton reigns as the queen of Superga sneakers. She’s worn the Italian footwear brand’s iconic Cotu Classic sneaker for multiple royal engagements over the years, proving to us that the canvas shoe is a closet must-have. With their low-cut silhouette and supremely cushioned footbed, the timeless shoes will surely become a go-to in your rotation. While Kate's exact pair are still full price, shoppers can score a pair for as little as $29.99 in other various colors, but prices vary depending on the color and size you choose.

Buy It! Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker, $29.99 (orig. $65); amazon.com

Adidas

While Adidas sells so many comfortable running shoes and slip-ons, its stylish sneakers are by far its most popular among supermodels, stars, and shoppers alike. Kate Hudson is obsessed with her Adidas slides, while Jennifer Garner, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber are only a few of the brand’s most famous fans, and they all happen to love its most famous shoe, the Stan Smiths. They feature the classic Stan Smith logo on the tongue and heels, along with a perforated three-stripe design on the sides to represent Adidas’s signature branding. The versatile white leather sneaker goes with everything you already own, so it’s no wonder why celebs are always spotted out in them. Prime members can grab a pair for just under $60 right now.

Buy It! Adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith Sneaker, $59.10 (orig. $79); amazon.com

Reebok

Buy It! Reebok Women's Classic Leather Sneaker, $68.88 (orig. $75); amazon.com

New Balance

Over the years, this classic tennis shoe brand has amassed a long list of famous fans, including Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber, Zoë Kravitz, and Elsa Hosk. Kate Middleton has also opted for New Balance sneakers for many royal engagements when heels won’t cut it. Prime members looking to buy a stylish yet comfortable pair can grab this super cushioned chunky sneaker (dubbed the “dad sneaker”) for as little as $53.

Buy It! New Balance Women's 608 V5 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer, $52.95 (orig. $69.95); amazon.com

Vionic

Buy It! Vionic Women's Keke Suede, $41.95 (orig. $139.95); amazon.com

