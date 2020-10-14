Shop
If You Splurge on Anything This Prime Day, Make It One of These Deals

Shop Roomba vacuums, Dyson hair tools, and Sony TVs for way less

By Rebecca Carhart
October 14, 2020 06:30 PM
Amazon Prime Day kicked off yesterday with more than a million deals happening at once. Thousands of shoppers clamored to buy everything from vacuums to electronics to kids’ toys at major markdowns. If you didn’t have a chance to shop the sale yesterday, there are still a few more hours left to take advantage of these killer discounts.

While you could shop affordable finds for under $10, $25, or $35, there are big-ticket items you shouldn’t miss out on. Prices on Nespresso machines, Apple AirPods, and Dyson hair tools are some of the lowest we’ve ever seen — meaning now’s the perfect time to finally invest in the expensive pieces you’ve had your eye on.  

Prime members can score a new Microsoft Surface Book laptop for $200 off, this T3 curling wand for 30 percent off, and this 50-inch smart TV for only $200. Just remember these deals end tonight at midnight PT, so you’ll have to move fast. 

To help you cut through the clutter, we’ve rounded up the 28 best things to splurge on while Prime Day is still happening. Whether you’re finally ready to invest in that new mattress, spoil yourself with a designer bag, or just want to get a headstart on your holiday shopping, there’s a splurge-worthy purchase for just about everyone on this list. 

Keep reading to shop all 28 items before they jump back to full price!

Best Tech Splurges

Best Home Splurges

Best Fashion Splurges

Best Beauty Splurges

