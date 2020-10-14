If You Splurge on Anything This Prime Day, Make It One of These Deals
Shop Roomba vacuums, Dyson hair tools, and Sony TVs for way less
Amazon Prime Day kicked off yesterday with more than a million deals happening at once. Thousands of shoppers clamored to buy everything from vacuums to electronics to kids’ toys at major markdowns. If you didn’t have a chance to shop the sale yesterday, there are still a few more hours left to take advantage of these killer discounts.
While you could shop affordable finds for under $10, $25, or $35, there are big-ticket items you shouldn’t miss out on. Prices on Nespresso machines, Apple AirPods, and Dyson hair tools are some of the lowest we’ve ever seen — meaning now’s the perfect time to finally invest in the expensive pieces you’ve had your eye on.
Prime members can score a new Microsoft Surface Book laptop for $200 off, this T3 curling wand for 30 percent off, and this 50-inch smart TV for only $200. Just remember these deals end tonight at midnight PT, so you’ll have to move fast.
To help you cut through the clutter, we’ve rounded up the 28 best things to splurge on while Prime Day is still happening. Whether you’re finally ready to invest in that new mattress, spoil yourself with a designer bag, or just want to get a headstart on your holiday shopping, there’s a splurge-worthy purchase for just about everyone on this list.
Keep reading to shop all 28 items before they jump back to full price!
Best Tech Splurges
- Insignia 50-Inch Smart TV, $199.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Apple AirPods, $114.99 (orig. $159)
- Microsoft Surface Book Laptop, $1,399 (orig. $1,599.99)
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones, $199 (orig. $299)
- Sony 55-Inch Smart TV, $919.99 with coupon (orig. $999.99)
- Apple iPad Mini, $349.99 (orig. $399)
- Ring Video Doorbell 3, $139.99 (orig. $199.99)
Best Home Splurges
- iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, $249 (orig. $279)
- Vitamix Smart Blender, $349.99 (orig. $499.95)
- Casper Sleep Element Mattress, $436 (orig. $545)
- DeLonghi Nespresso VertoPlus Deluxe, $167.24 (orig. $199)
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum, $489.99 (orig. $599.99)
- Sauder International Lux Bar Cart, $123.01 (orig. $199.99)
- Lucid 14-Inch Memory Foam Mattress, $375.99 at checkout (orig. $469.99)
Best Fashion Splurges
- BlankNYC Cropped Faux Fur Jacket, $83.30 (orig. $98)
- White & Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap, $267.75 (orig. $298)
- Dr. Martens Chelsea Boots, $127.50 (orig. $150)
- Rag & Bone Crossbody Bag, $335.75 (orig. $395)
- Levi’s Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket, $108.80 (orig. $128)
- Rebecca Minkoff Julien Backpack, $250.75 (orig. $295)
- Beyond Yoga Leggings, $49 (orig. $88)
Best Beauty Splurges
- Dyson Airwrap, $499.99 (orig. $549.99)
- Sunday Riley Genes All-in-One Lactic Treatment, $68 (orig. $85)
- NuFace Advanced Facial Toning Kit, $227.50 (orig. $325)
- Murad Invisibly Perfecting Shield Serum, $45.50 (orig. $65)
- Foreo Facial Cleansing Brush, $101.40 (orig. $199)
- T3 Interchangeable Curling Iron, $ 227.50 (orig. $325)
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, $44.80 (orig. $64)
- Shoppers Call One of Prime Day’s Top Sellers ‘the Best Robot Vacuum Ever’ — and It’s 44% Off for a Few More Hours
- The Best AirPods Deal Amazon Has Ever Launched Ends in 8 Hours
- Kate Middleton Has Been Wearing This Iconic Comfy Sneaker for Years — and It’s on Sale Until Midnight
- The Top 8 Furniture Deals to Shop Before Prime Day 2020 Ends