40 Amazing Electronics Deals to Shop on Amazon Prime Day — Including a LG Smart TV for $399 Off
Score discounted headphones, laptops, TVs, and more
After a short delay, Amazon Prime Day finally kicked off today, giving you the perfect excuse to buy a new smart TV, swap your old headphones for a pair of Apple Airpods, or finally invest in an Amazon Echo Show. No matter what you’re looking for, the steep discounts happening on tech products mean now is the best time to shop.
Over a million products have been marked down for the two-day sale event, including this Samsung smart TV and this Blink indoor camera. If you have your eye on a new laptop or tablet, check out this Apple iPad Mini that’s $50 off and this Chromebook laptop that’s on sale for $266.
Tons of smart home gadgets like Amazon Echo Dots and Amazon Kindles are majorly marked down. And prices have been slashed on thousands of phones, smartwatches, and cameras, too. You can shop this Apple Watch for only $169, this Panasonic digital camera at a 34 percent discount, and this smartphone for only $110.
It’s rare to see discounts this good, so we rounded up 40 of the best electronic and tech deals to shop through Amazon Prime Day. Just remember, the markdowns are only good until 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday, October 14, so you’ll have to act fast if you want to score these products at these amazing prices.
Best TV Deals
- Samsung 75-Inch Frame TV, $2,197.99 (orig. $2,999.99)
- TCL 43-Inch Smart TV, $229 (orig. $329.99)
- Toshiba 43-Inch Smart TV, $179.99 (orig. $279.99)
- Insignia 32-Inch Smart TV, $109.99 (orig. $169.99)
- LG Alexa Built-In 55-Inch Smart TV, $499.99 (orig. $899.99)
Best Laptop Deals
- HP Chromebook, $268 (orig. $285.99)
- Apple Macbook Air, $949.99 (orig. $999)
- Winnovo 14-Inch Windows 10 Laptop, $285.30 (orig. $317)
- HP 14-Inch Business Laptop, $439 (orig. $479)
- HP Stream 14-Inch Laptop, $303 (orig $349)
Best Headphone Deals
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $129 (orig. $159)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $169 (orig. $199.95)
- Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $38 (orig. $69)
- Kingworld Bluetooth Headphones, $17.99 (orig. $22.45)
- Powerbeats Wireless Earphones, $163.98 (orig. $199.95)
Best Smart Home Deals
- Blink Mini Indoor Camera, $24.99 (orig. $25.99)
- Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, $26.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Renpho Smart Air Purifier, $139.99 with coupon (orig. $159.99)
- Echo Dot Smart Speaker, $18.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Goovi Robot Vacuum, $196.99 (orig. $269)
Best Tablet Deals
- Apple iPad Mini, $349.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet, $79.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab, $117.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Vankyo MatrixPad Tablet, $84.99 with coupon (orig. $99.99)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet, $79.99 (orig. $139.99)
Best Phone Deals
- Blu Vivo Smart Phone, $109.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Apple iPhone XS, $529.99 (orig. $584.95)
- Nokia 5.3 Smartphone, $177.39 (orig. $199)
- Samsung Galaxy J7 Crown Phone, $85.22 (orig. $119.99)
- Cubot x19 Android Phone, $119.99 (orig. $139.99)
Best Smartwatch Deals
- Apple Watch Series 3, $169 (orig. $199)
- Yamay Fitness Smartwatch, $35.99 (orig. $48.99)
- Fossil Explorist Smartwatch, $161.63 (orig. $275)
- Garmin Instinct Smartwatch, $229 (orig. $299)
- Fitbit Charge 3, $133 (orig. $149.95)
Best Camera Deals
- Panasonic Lumix DC-ZS70S Digital Camera, $297.99 (orig. $449.99)
- Kodak Pixpro Digital Camera, $179.99 (orig. $189.99)
- Kodak Pixpro Friendly Zoom Camera, $79 (orig. $89.99)
- Canon Powershot SX730 Camera, $379 (orig. $399.99)
- Panasonic Megapixel FZ300 Digital Camera, $397.99 (orig. $597.99)
