The Leggings Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, and Practically Every Celeb Owns Are on Sale Today

When two celebrities wear the same leggings, we take note. When three celebrities wear the same leggings, we start to get curious. But when more than five celebrities are spotted out in the same pair of leggings, we can’t help but investigate. And sleuthing has led us to discover that practically every Hollywood A-lister owns a pair of Alo Yoga’s Moto leggings.

Its long list of famous fans include Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Julianne Hough, Cindy Crawford, Victoria Justice, and Ashley Benson. At this point, the comfy leggings are almost as popular as the stars wearing them. And if you want to get a pair for yourself, you’re in luck, because the Alo Yoga Moto leggings are marked down during Amazon Prime Day.

They’re made from a soft, moisture-wicking fabric that’s designed to sculpt, lift, and contour your backside. But what makes them truly one of a kind is their moto-style quilted stitching that’s sectioned throughout and the breathable mesh detailing along the front and back of the legs. Whether you’re heading to the gym or to run errands, they’re the perfect wear-everywhere leggings that can easily be dressed up or down.

While most stars opt for the black moto leggings, they’re also available in six other colors, but prices will vary depending on the color and size you select. The leggings normally retail for $110, according to Alo Yoga’s website, but for a limited time, shoppers can snag a pair for as little as $72.

Sizes are selling out fast, though, so you’ll want to add the star-approved staple to your cart sooner rather than later. And don’t forget to check out the rest of Amazon’s Prime Day deals on leggings and activewear while you’re shopping!

