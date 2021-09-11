Amazon Just Launched a New Fashion Storefront with All the Most Popular Plus-Size Styles for Fall
It's not enough for a fashion label to design clothing that's on trend for the season; brands also need to offer those pieces in a wide range of sizes. To make it easier to find inclusive brands, Amazon launched a storefront of popular plus-size clothing, and we found 10 top-rated pieces for under $50 that you'll want to wear nonstop this fall.
The new Amazon fashion section includes Levi's jeans, lightweight sweaters, statement dresses and skirts, and even faux leather jackets. Below, you'll find 10 customer-loved pieces, all available in plus sizes.
Shop Size-Inclusive Fall Fashion at Amazon
- Verdusa Plaid Print Elastic Waist Bodycon Long Skirt, $18.99
- Pink Queen Three-Quarter Sleeve Faux Wrap Dress with Belt, $23.79 (orig. $27.99)
- Dolnine Long-Sleeve Oversized Tunic Top, $25.99
- Amazon Essentials Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan Sweater, $27.30
- Hanna Nikole Cropped Paper Bag Waist Belted Pants with Pockets, $27.99
- Romwe Beaded Long-Sleeve Blouse, $28.99
- Romwe Floral Lace Short-Sleeve Swing Dress, $34.99
- Agnes Orinda Contrast Stripe-Cuff Notched Lapel Casual Blazer, $44.99
- Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans, $49.99 (orig. $59.50)
- Spym Faux-Leather Moto Jacket, $49.99 (orig. $89.99)
Nothing says fall like a classic plaid print, and the Verdusa Elastic Waist Bodycon Long Skirt channels the trend in an unexpected way. It comes in 11 variations, each made from a soft and stretchy blend of polyester and spandex. The high-waisted skirt has an elastic waistband, and the hemline hits around the mid-calf area.
"I bought the XL size, and the fit is pretty darn perfect," one reviewer wrote. "The stretch feels great, it doesn't gap in the back — I have a smaller waist, so this was a bonus. It is not sheer on me, and the trumpet length is pretty perfect."
Buy It! Verdusa Plaid Print Elastic Waist Bodycon Long Skirt, $18.99; amazon.com
If jeans are more your thing, consider grabbing a pair of Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans, which are on sale for $50. The mid-rise jeans sit at the waist, and they're made from supportive denim. They're also part of the Levi's Waterless collection, meaning they're made with significantly less water than the average pair of jeans.
"These are the perfect jeans," a shopper said. "They are snug in all the right places, the right color, and the length is just right. I am wary of purchasing jeans online because they rarely fit, but these Levi's are just right!"
Buy It! Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans, $49.99 (orig. $59.50); amazon.com
Amazon named embellished tops as a major trend for fall, and the Romwe Beaded Long-Sleeve Blouse certainly fits the bill. The mock-neck shirt has pearls along the top and throughout the bell sleeves, and it has a curved hem and keyhole back. You can choose from four colors and sizes 0X through 3X.
"This top is incredible," a customer shared. "The material is heavy and expensive-feeling. The neck buttons in the back, and the shirt included an extra button, which was nice because they can sometimes fall off no matter the quality of the shirt! I recommend buying this top."
Buy It! Romwe Beaded Long-Sleeve Blouse, $28.99; amazon.com
The new plus-size clothing section is a step in the right direction toward making Amazon's fashion department more inclusive. Shop the entire selection of fall fashion here.
