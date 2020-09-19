13 of the Best Fashion Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Overstock Outlet This Weekend

Plus, more savings on name-brand styles from Adidas, Columbia, and Warner’s

By Alex Warner
September 19, 2020 06:30 AM
Ah, how we love Amazon. It’s basically where we do the bulk of our shopping these days, because you can pretty much get anything you need in a timely fashion, including paper towels, sticks vacuums, and even DIY tiny houses. If we’re being honest, we probably spend as much time browsing Amazon as we do scrolling through TikTok, which is how we recently discovered a secret section that’s filled with thousands of discounted products

From beauty to home to electronics to fashion, the Overstock Outlet has some of the most impressive savings we’ve seen on Amazon. And with fall on the horizon, we’re most excited about all the clothing, shoes, and accessories we can score for less. At the time of writing, there are over 600 pages of fashion deals to comb through, which is exciting, yes, but also a bit overwhelming if you don’t have hours to spend shopping. That’s why we’ve taken it upon ourselves to track down the very best (and most stylish) savings you can score this weekend.

Here are 13 of the best fashion deals from Amazon’s Overstock Outlet

Shoppers can find everything from this cozy knit poncho for half-off to these stunning 14k gold hoop earrings for less than $6. And if you’re also stocking up on the protective essential everyone’s shopping for, these packs of Bloch face masks are 23 percent off. Not only are they Amazon’s number one best-seller in surgical masks, but they’ve been touted by reviewers for being extremely soft and breathable, making them the perfect face mask for working out

And because we’re shopping for other essentials (read: fall staples), we rounded up a few other deals you can snag from some of Amazon’s own fashion lines and other top-rated brands, like Adidas, Hanes, and Columbia. Some of our picks include this sleeveless, drawstring-waist jumper that would make an easy work-from-home outfit, this 100 percent cotton crewneck sweater that comes in tons of colors and patterns for $10 off, and this highly reviewed wire-free bra from Warner’s that’s become a standout among the thousands of other options in Amazon’s bra category. 

More Fashion Deals to Shop on Amazon

Shoppers, take note: Prices can vary depending on the size and color selected. But if you can’t find your size or the color you want on sale, new styles get added to Amazon’s Overstock Outlet daily. So no matter when you choose to shop, there’s always bound to be good deals. Head to Amazon now to start saving!

