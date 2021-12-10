Amazon's Outlet Dropped 3,000+ Winter Fashion Deals Right Under Our Noses — but These Are the 10 Best
The official start of winter is just around the corner, but you may already be feeling the chill of the season's blustery weather. If the dropping temps have made you realize you're underprepared, you're not alone, and we've got good news: There are tons of winter fashion essentials on sale in Amazon's Overstock Outlet right now.
Whether you need a warmer jacket, more sweaters, or are lacking accessories like a good hat, you'll find it at a discount in the outlet — seriously, there are over 3,000 deals on women's, men's, and kid's clothing. Popular brands like Adidas, Champion, and Wantdo are on sale, alongside customer-favorite styles like this best-selling thermal set and this chunky knit sweater.
Here are the 10 best winter fashion deals in Amazon's outlet:
- Chalier Fluffy Slipper Socks, 5 Pack, $10.99 (orig. $18.99)
- Furtalk Winter Knit Slouchy Hat with Faux Fur Pom Pom, 2 Pack, $20.29 (orig. $28.99)
- Jenkoon Mock Neck Fleece Lined Sweatshirt, from $23.09 (orig. $35.99)
- Adidas Originals Superstar Track Jacket, from $24.18 (orig. $75)
- Romanstii Fleece Pullover, $26.34 with coupon (orig. $30.99)
- Thermajane Ultra Soft Fleece Lined Thermal Set, from $26.59 (orig. $39.99)
- Blencot Turtleneck Chunky Sweater, $29.95–$37.95 (orig. $48.99)
- Champion Relaxed Reverse Weave Hoodie, from $32.98 (orig. $70)
- Chase Secret Cowl Neck Cable Knit Sweaters, $34.77 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
- Wantdo Packable Down Jacket, $41.97 (orig. $64.97)
One of our favorite finds in the outlet discounts is Thermajane's fleece-lined thermal layering set that starts at just $27 right now. Over 25,000 people own the set, and 19,700 of those shoppers have left it a five-star rating. The Thermajane set comes in 13 colors and is available in sizes XXS to 3XL. Shoppers are impressed with how comfortable, soft, and warm it is, and even say that it "feels like a second skin."
There are also a handful of great sweaters and sweatshirts marked down, from Champion's relaxed fit hoodie that's over 50 percent off, to the chunky knit Chase Secret sweater that 2,800 customers love. The Chase Secret sweater comes in 33 colors and patterns, including fun colorblock options and star prints. It's made out of 60 percent cotton, and shoppers rave that it's "cozy right out of the bag," and is "super comfortable" and "great quality."
Don't forget to add accessories like hats and socks to your cart, too, like this two-pack of slouchy hats that reviewers say are "warm and fashionable," and this set of cute and fuzzy slipper socks that make great stocking stuffers and are only $11 right now.
