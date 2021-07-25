Amazon's Outlet Is Packed with Deals on Popular Sneakers, Including Adidas and New Balance

One of Amazon's best-selling shoes overall, New Balance's FuelCore Nergize V1 sneaker, is also now featured as an outlet deal. The versatile and lightweight cross training shoes with 30,000 five-star ratings have been called the "most comfortable shoes ever" and "a great value" by reviewers. Shoppers love the supportive style for walking, hitting the gym, and casual everyday wear. And while this sale lasts, they're marked down to $53.