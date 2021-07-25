Amazon's Outlet Is Packed with Deals on Popular Sneakers, Including Adidas and New Balance
Whether you're in need of new running shoes, casual summer sneakers, or are on the hunt for back-to-school styles, it's a great time to replenish your shoe collection.
Amazon's outlet store has over 400 shoe deals, including fashion and athletic sneakers from brands like New Balance, Adidas, and Superga — for as little as $50. Popular, iconic styles, like Adidas Superstar sneakers and Kate Middleton-loved Superga Cotu sneakers are included, too but they are and likely to move quickly.
Amazon Outlet Sneaker Deals
- New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker, $52.90 (orig. $64.95)
- Adidas Originals Women's Superstar Sneaker, $70.11 (orig. $85)
- New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Arishi V3 Running Shoe, $52.56 (orig. $69.99)
- Adidas Originals Women's Swift Essential Sneaker, $64.75 (orig. $85)
- Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker, $50.75 (orig. $64.95)
One of Amazon's best-selling shoes overall, New Balance's FuelCore Nergize V1 sneaker, is also now featured as an outlet deal. The versatile and lightweight cross training shoes with 30,000 five-star ratings have been called the "most comfortable shoes ever" and "a great value" by reviewers. Shoppers love the supportive style for walking, hitting the gym, and casual everyday wear. And while this sale lasts, they're marked down to $53.
Another hit with Amazon shoppers, Superga's unisex 2750 Cotu sneaker, is discounted right now, too. The timeless lace-ups have earned thousands of perfect ratings and an allegiance of fans that includes Kate Middleton. The duchess has worn the basic kicks for years and before that, Princess Diana sported them back in the '90s.
And those aren't the only celeb-loved shoes featured in the outlet. Adidas' Superstar sneaker, which has been worn by Kylie Jenner and other A-listers, comes with savings, as well. The fittingly-named style has been widely worn for years making now an ideal time to add a pair to your closet.
If you're ready to save, shop our curated list below or head to Amazon's outlet to browse the complete assortment. The selection is always changing with new styles added daily, so be sure to grab your favorites before these offers end.
Buy It! New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker, $52.90 (orig. $64.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Adidas Originals Women's Superstar Sneaker, $70.11 (orig. $85); amazon.com
Buy It! New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Arishi V3 Running Shoe, $52.56 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Adidas Originals Women's Swift Essential Sneaker, $64.75 (orig. $85); amazon.com
Buy It! Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker, $50.75 (orig. $64.95); amazon.com
- Amazon Has Over 6,000 Summer Dresses Under $30, but Shoppers Love These 10 the Most
- Amazon's Outlet Is Packed with Deals on Popular Sneakers, Including Adidas and New Balance
- Even Dyson Owners Are Switching to This Well-Reviewed Stick Vacuum — and It's on Sale
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Is the Most Comfortable Dress They've Ever Worn — and Prices Start at $23