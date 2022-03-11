Amazon's Fashion Outlet Dropped 10,000 Deals on Swimsuits, Dresses, and More, and Prices Start at $8
Spring starts in less than a month and we have good news for fashion and deal hunters alike: Amazon's outlet is full of warm-weather deals this weekend. You can snag all kinds of seasonal deals right now, including air purifiers, hair dryers, and bakeware, but we're eying the clothing and shoe section to stock up on fashionable wardrobe essentials for less.
There are over 10,000 styles marked down, but these are the 12 deals worth shopping while prices are still marked down.
- Adidas Loungewear Trefoil Tights, $16.52–$40 (orig. $40)
- Adisputent Ruffled Tankini Two-Piece Swimsuit, $21.70–$31.01 with coupon (orig. $32.99)
- Tutorutor High Neck Crochet Knit Sleeveless Tank Top, $19.98–$20.88 (orig. $27.88)
- R.Vivimos Knitted Bodycon Tie Waist Pencil Dress, $21.69–$29.99 (orig. $30.99)
- Hanes Comfortblend No-Show Socks, Pack of 6, $7.40 (orig. $10)
- Rospick Walking Slip-on Sneakers, $18.99–$38.99 (orig. $38.99)
- Amazon Essentials Full-Zip Fleece Jacket, $18.99 –$22.01 (orig. $28.90)
- Svaliy Off Shoulder Ruffle Floral Dress, $9.99–$23.79 (orig. $49.99)
- Waluzs Low Top Canvas Sneakers, $14.69–$20.99 (orig. $20.99)
- Amazon Essentials French Terry Joggers, $8.24–$13.40 (orig. $21.90)
- Lncropo Baggy Wide Leg Overalls, $23.99–$24.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Satina High Waisted Ultra Soft Leggings, $14.99 (orig. $19.99)
You can snag a few name-brand items, like these Hanes cotton ankle socks for 26 percent off, the lowest price the six-pack has been in a month, and these popular Adidas track pants for up to $24 off. The leggings feature the classic Adidas triple stripes and logo along the legs, and right now, some sizes are marked down to their lowest price ever. Plus, shoppers rave about how comfortable and flattering they are, with one even saying the tights feel "as though you aren't wearing pants." Choose between two on-sale colors and sizes ranging from XS to XL.
Those looking for discounted tops are in luck because Amazon's overstock store has versatile best-selling options like this crochet tank top that's "great for all occasions." It's available in 25 colors, including navy, light pink, olive, and beige, and features a high scooped neckline with small cutouts across the front. One reviewer styled the cami with dress pants, but others have worn it more casually with shorts, jeans, and skirts, too.
Don't forget to check out the shoe section, either! We think these leopard-printed sneakers would make any outfit pop and they're on sale for just $21. Looking for something more comfortable? Check out these slip-on athletic shoes that have a non-slip rubber sole, breathable mesh upper, and cushioned memory foam insole. Reviewers who work on their feet all day wrote that the sneakers were supportive enough to wear for hours without discomfort, adding that they were "the perfect work shoe."
Want to see more ways to get new spring outfits on a budget? Then head over to the Amazon outlet clothing and shoe section here.
