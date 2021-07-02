Amazon's Outlet Store Has So Many Comfy Shorts on Sale — Starting at $8
Looking to update your summer staples without spending a small fortune? Amazon's secret outlet section is full of serious discounts on just about everything, but, most notably, clothing. Right now, you can swap out your leggings and jeans for bike shorts, denim cut-offs, cooling cotton shorts, and even pajama briefs, all under $20.
Here are the best deals on shorts you can find on Amazon Outlet this weekend:
Shop Amazon Outlet Shorts Deals
- Leggings Depot Women's High Waist Workout Biker Shorts, $8.11 (orig. $15.99)
- Uusollecy Women's Casual Drawstring Comfy Shorts, $11 (orig. $21.99)
- Romastory Women's Vintage Denim Shorts, $16.79 with coupon (orig. $20.99)
- Valandy Women's Compression Yoga Shorts, $8.23 (orig. $18.99)
- Kimmery Women Elastic Waist Workout Shorts, $12.99 (orig. $21.99)
- Baihetu Women's High Waist Butt Lifting Yoga Shorts, $8.98 (orig. $9.63)
- Orrpally Pajama Shorts, $9.87 (orig. $15.50)
- Syydn Women's High Waisted Denim Shorts, $9.84 (orig. $19.67)
- Zerdocean Women's Plus Size Casual Lounge Shorts, $13.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Kimmery Women's Cycling Shorts, $14.69 (orig. $20.99)
- Heymiss Women's Casual Drawstring Lounge Shorts, $18.99 (orig. $22.99)
If you're on the hunt for quality yet affordable biker shorts, look no further than the Leggings Depot biker shorts that have over 1,800 five-star ratings from Amazon customers. They come in a wide variety of colors and lengths ranging from 2, 5, 6, 8, and 10 inches long.
Reviewers say the leggings are made with "super soft material" and fit perfectly without being too tight on their thighs or waist. The best part? They have large pockets big enough for your phone, and they're on sale for as little as $8.
Buy It! Leggings Depot Women's High Waist Workout Biker Shorts, $8.11 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com
Every summer wardrobe needs a pair of cooling cotton shorts for when the weather gets too hot and humid for denim shorts — and this pair of casual shorts fits the bill. The breathable shorts are ideal for everyday wear you can take from the couch, to brunch, or to the beach. And they come in 19 adorable colors and patterns.
"These shorts are exactly what I was looking for — not too casual, not too tailored," this reviewer said. They are very comfortable and lightweight, easy to wear all day. I'm very happy with these."
Buy It! Uusollecy Women's Casual Drawstring Comfy Shorts, $11 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com
Swap out your fleece winter pajamas (if you haven't already) for these soft PJ shorts hundreds of shoppers love for lounging and sleeping. They're made from a blend of breathable, soft, and stretchy modal and spandex, and they have a drawstring to adjust to your fit. You can get a single or a two-pack of shorts in solid or striped patterns in black, gray, or pink.
This reviewer wrote, "These shorts are just what I was looking for. Love that they have pockets. As soon as I wore them I fell in love and ordered another pair in gray. I tend to wear a size 10 so I bought the large. They fit as expected."
Buy It! Orrpally Pajama Shorts, $9.87 (orig. $15.50); amazon.com
It's time to update your summer wardrobe, but these outlet deals won't last long, so be sure to grab a new pair(s) of shorts for under $20 while you can.
