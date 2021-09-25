Amazon's Outlet Dropped 6,000+ Fall Fashion Deals Right Under Our Noses — but These Are the 10 Best
We have good news for fall lovers and deal hunters alike: Amazon's outlet is full of fall deals right now. You can snag all kinds of fall essentials for less this weekend, including dutch ovens, seasonal Yankee candles, and fleece blankets, but some of the best steals hiding in the clothing and shoes sections. There are over 6,000 styles marked down, including cozy oversized sweaters, Sam Edelman boots, and a work-perfect bag for 70 percent off.
Here are the 10 best fall fashion deals in Amazon's outlet right now:
- Be Wise Reusable Cloth Face Mask, 3 Pack, $8.67–$13.40 (orig. $15.83)
- Bostanten High Waist Leggings with Pocket, $10.52 (orig. $19.99)
- Styleword Henley V Neck Ribbed Knit Top, $14.69 with coupon (orig. $28.99)
- Jessica Simpson Indoor/Outdoor Cable Knit Slippers, $16.85 (orig. $19.99)
- Champion French Terry Joggers, $22.50 (orig. $30)
- Edoday Laptop Bag, 15.6-Inch, $26.59 (orig. $89.99)
- Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes, $34.57–$56 (orig. $70)
- Dokotoo Turtleneck Balloon Sweater, $35.98 (orig. $43.99)
- Columbia Benton Springs Fleece Jacket, $39.99 (orig. $60)
- Sam Edelman Penny Riding Boots, $99.99 (orig. $190)
One of our favorite deals is on this chunky balloon sweater, which has over 3,300 five-star ratings from shoppers. The Dokotoo sweater comes in several different styles and colors that customers say are "eye-catching," and is made out of a "soft and not too heavyweight" fabric. People rave that the sweater "looks and feels" designer and "more expensive" than it is.
Buy It! Dokotoo Turtleneck Balloon Sweater, $35.98 (orig. $43.99); amazon.com
You can also snag brand name items, like Columbia's customer-loved fleece jacket for just $40, and Sam Edelman's popular riding boots for $90 off. The Benton fleece has reigned as Amazon's best-selling fleece jacket for years; it has nearly 25,000 five-star ratings from customers who say it's "pretty and practical." Plus, it comes in 37 colors and a size range of XS petite to3XL.
Buy It! Columbia Benton Springs Fleece Jacket, $39.99 (orig. $60); amazon.com
Buy It! Sam Edelman Penny Riding Boots, $99.99 (orig. $190); amazon.com
And if you're looking for a real steal, this ″functional and sleek″ laptop bag is 70 percent off right now, which means you can get it for $27, down from its original $90 price tag. The stylish bag comes in three colors (tan, brown, and black), can fit a 15.6-inch laptop, and is made out of a soft faux leather material that shoppers say you "really cannot tell it isn't real leather."
Buy It! Edoday Laptop Bag, 15.6-Inch, $26.59 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
Excited to expand your wardrobe for less? So are we. You can check out more fall clothing deals in Amazon's outlet here.
