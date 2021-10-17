Shop

There Are 6,000+ New Fall Fashion Deals Hiding in Amazon's Outlet — Including a Puffer Jacket for Up to 55% Off

Plus Adidas leggings and a best-selling sweater starting at $20
By Christina Butan October 17, 2021 06:00 AM
Amazon's Overstock Outlet is always gracing us with the best deals on clothing, home essentials, beauty products, and more. Recently, it's added over 6,000 new fall fashion deals, featuring discounts on just about everything, including Adidas' leggings and sweatshirts and an ultra-cozy sweater that has over 11,900 five-star ratings, and even a puffer jacket that's up to 55 percent off.

Here are the 10 best clothing deals to snag in Amazon's outlet right now:

You can shop the Anrabess Batwing Sweater for as low as $20 in select colors and sizes for a limited time (note that the price varies depending on your preferences). The best-selling sweater has won over thousands of shoppers because of how soft, "high quality," and flattering it is, thanks to its slightly oversized fit and asymmetrical hem. The top comes in 29 colors, including a handful of options that are perfect for fall like mustard yellow, caramel brown, and sage green. Customers say it's "comfier than cashmere," and that they receive many compliments when wearing it.

Buy It! Anrabess Turtleneck Batwing Sweater, from $20.39 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

This under-the-radar puffer jacket is reduced up to 55 percent off from its original $75 price tag, making it a must-have addition to your Amazon cart. The Wownach puffer has a quilted, oversized design, and comes in six stylish colors, including classic black, bright red, and a creamy beige. Reviewers say it's very comfortable and warm enough to wear in the mountains or during New York winters.

Buy It! Wownach Oversized Puffer Coat, from $33.79 (orig. $74.99); amazon.com 

We also love all the everyday essentials you can get for less, like thick crew socks with a fun "vintage" design, Warner's supportive and comfy This Is Not a Bra bra for just $15, and even a pack of high waisted leggings that shoppers say feel like "buttery silk."

Buy It! Besky Thick Knit Vintage Crew Socks, $8.99 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Warner's This Is Not a Bra Full Coverage Bra, from $14.99 (orig. $40); amazon.com

Buy It! Toreel High Waisted Leggings, 2 Pack, $19.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

No matter what you're looking for, there's a chance you'll find it discounted in Amazon's outlet. Shop more of its clothing markdowns here.

