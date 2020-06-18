Amazon’s Viral Nightgown Dress Is Back in Stock with Tons of New Prints

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Get it now before it sells out again

Amazon’s viral nightgown dress may have been a huge hit last summer, but there’s even more to love this year.

The boho R.Vivimos midi dress is now back in stock and available in a variety of new prints. Given its affordable price and comfortable design, the mid-length shift, which makes the perfect house dress, is bound to be wildly popular again this summer — especially with shoppers who are planning to spend most of their time hanging out at home or hitting the beach.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! R.Vivimos Women’s Printed Midi Dress, $27.99–$32.99; amazon.com

Just like the retailer’s Orolay jacket, the affordable piece has inspired its own hashtag, earned an influencer following, and racked up tons of five-star reviews from shoppers. The dress, which is nicknamed the “Amazon nightgown,” offers a roomy fit that is perfect for layering over a swimsuit or wearing on its own. It has also been frequently compared to a breezy mumu dress, further proving that it’s just the thing to throw on if you want something comfortable enough to lounge in.

Buy It! R.Vivimos Women’s Printed Midi Dress, $27.99–$32.99; amazon.com

Thanks to its lightweight feel, airy design, and the array of bright colors featured, shoppers call it the “perfect summer dress.” It was so popular last year that most sizes and prints sold out, but now shoppers can get it in 43 patterns including floral prints, leopard spots, pretty paisley patterns, and more.

Its basic and flowy shape also makes it flattering on almost everyone and incredibly easy to style. Owners love to wear it with flip-flops to the pool, dress it up for dinner with a belt and heels, and make it work for cooler days with a denim jacket and boots.

“I absolutely love this dress,” one reviewer wrote. “It has become my go-to casual summer dress. [It] can be dressed up a bit with a belt and some wedges, but I prefer it with sandals and a jean jacket.”

Buy It! R.Vivimos Women’s Printed Midi Dress, $27.99–$32.99; amazon.com

“I love it,” another reviewer echoed. “I wear it to travel, at home when hostessing, and of course sometimes to bed. Overall this dress lives up to the hype!”

Many owners mention receiving tons of compliments on the piece and love it so much that they’ve purchased the style in multiple prints. Whether you already own the viral find, or you’re hoping to purchase your first, there’s even more to choose from now, making it a great time to grab a few — just be sure to do it soon because popular colors and sizes are likely to move fast again this year.