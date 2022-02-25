Amazon's Most-Reviewed Shacket Is on Sale for Over 40% Off Right Now

Last fall, shackets took the world by storm; it was nearly impossible to scroll through Instagram or step outside without spotting one in the wild. However, when temperatures dropped, people hung up their shackets and reached for thicker outerwear like puffer jackets and pea coats, instead. But now that spring is on the horizon, shackets are bound to make an inevitable return, so if you haven't hopped on the practical trend yet, the time is now.