These 18 Summer Styles Are Trending on Amazon — Including a ‘Dreamy’ Ruffle Dress That’s Selling Out

You may just add everything to your cart
By Christina Butan
May 26, 2021 06:30 AM
If the rising temperatures have put you in a shopping frenzy, you’re not alone. Amazon shoppers have been gearing up for summer recently, and we have some insight on the seasonal fashion items they’ve been adding to their carts this week. 

According to the Amazon customers’ most-loved page, people have frequently been adding tons of summer styles —  including trendy ruffle dresses, lightweight pants, flattering swimsuits, and butt-lifting leggings — to their carts. Here are the top 18 fashion items trending on Amazon right now:

We love a lot of these picks, but this pretty wrap dress is a standout option thanks to its low price point (it’s under $40!) and stylish design. Available in sizes small to XL, the wrap dress comes in 11 different colors and patterns, like baby blue, dotted pink, and light brown. It has ruffled cap sleeves, a tie waist, a v-neck, and a pleated hem. Hundreds of customers rave that the dress is “dreamy,” super flattering, and comfortable. 

“I am absolutely IN LOVE with this dress,” one wrote. “The material is nice and the fit is absolutely perfect, even for someone on the shorter side. I can’t say enough how excited I am to wear this dress to the office, and out and about on the weekend. Bring on the warmer weather!”

Now that it’s trending, the dress is actually starting to sell out in select sizes and colors. Some options say “in stock soon,” but you can still add it to your cart — just expect a later shipping date.

And if you’re looking for a new swimsuit for upcoming beach days, shoppers have been loving this one from Zando. The two-piece tankini features a longline ruffled top with adjustable straps,and ruched, high-waisted bottoms. It’s available in 14 patterns and sizes 4 to 16. Customers say the swimsuit is “super cute” and makes them feel confident.

See what other summer styles are trending on Amazon this week — including comfy espadrille wedges and yet another pair of butt-lifing leggings.

