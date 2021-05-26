These 18 Summer Styles Are Trending on Amazon — Including a ‘Dreamy’ Ruffle Dress That’s Selling Out
If the rising temperatures have put you in a shopping frenzy, you’re not alone. Amazon shoppers have been gearing up for summer recently, and we have some insight on the seasonal fashion items they’ve been adding to their carts this week.
According to the Amazon customers’ most-loved page, people have frequently been adding tons of summer styles — including trendy ruffle dresses, lightweight pants, flattering swimsuits, and butt-lifting leggings — to their carts. Here are the top 18 fashion items trending on Amazon right now:
- PrettyGarden Spaghetti Strap Floral Button Dress, $13.99–28.99
- Ursteel Layered 14K Gold Plated Initial Coin Necklace, $14.99
- Szkani Ruched Butt-Lifting High Waisted Leggings, $15.99–$18.99
- Wiholl V-Neck Petal Sleeve T-Shirt, $17.99
- Fekoafe Drawstring Cotton Shorts with Pockets, $19.99–$25.99
- Btfbm V-Neck Ruffle Cap Wrap Dress, $20.99–$38.99
- Furtalk Wide Brim Sun Hat, UPF 50, $21.99–$25.99
- Lilbetter Short Sleeve V-Neck Dress with Pockets, $22.99–$30.99
- Cull4U Slip-on Trainer Shoes, $23.35–$26.33
- Zando High Waisted Two Piece Tankini Swimsuit, $23.99–$29.99
- Yidarton Cropped Paper Bag Pants with Pockets, $24.99–$25.99
- Upopby One Piece Criss Cross Racerback Swimsuit, $26.99–$29.99
- Astylish Corduroy Button Down Blouse, $27.99–$28.99
- Btfbm High Low Ruffle Side Split Maxi Dress, $28.99
- Dream Pairs Open Toe Platform Wedge Sandal, $28.99–$48.99
- Vepose Espadrilles Platform Sandal, $29.99
- Oak Leathers Tote Bag with Zipper, $49.99
- Ray-Ban 5000 Aviator Sunglasses, $176
We love a lot of these picks, but this pretty wrap dress is a standout option thanks to its low price point (it’s under $40!) and stylish design. Available in sizes small to XL, the wrap dress comes in 11 different colors and patterns, like baby blue, dotted pink, and light brown. It has ruffled cap sleeves, a tie waist, a v-neck, and a pleated hem. Hundreds of customers rave that the dress is “dreamy,” super flattering, and comfortable.
“I am absolutely IN LOVE with this dress,” one wrote. “The material is nice and the fit is absolutely perfect, even for someone on the shorter side. I can’t say enough how excited I am to wear this dress to the office, and out and about on the weekend. Bring on the warmer weather!”
Buy It! Btfbm V-Neck Ruffle Cap Wrap Dress, $20.99–$38.99; amazon.com
Now that it’s trending, the dress is actually starting to sell out in select sizes and colors. Some options say “in stock soon,” but you can still add it to your cart — just expect a later shipping date.
And if you’re looking for a new swimsuit for upcoming beach days, shoppers have been loving this one from Zando. The two-piece tankini features a longline ruffled top with adjustable straps,and ruched, high-waisted bottoms. It’s available in 14 patterns and sizes 4 to 16. Customers say the swimsuit is “super cute” and makes them feel confident.
Buy It! Zando High Waisted Two Piece Tankini Swimsuit, $23.99–$29.99; amazon.com
See what other summer styles are trending on Amazon this week — including comfy espadrille wedges and yet another pair of butt-lifing leggings.
