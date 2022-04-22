Shop

Amazon's Hidden Section of Customer-Loved Fashion Is Packed with Summer Styles — and Prices Start at $25

Shop popular Levi’s shorts and supportive sneakers with 43,000 five-star ratings
By Lindsey Greenfeld April 22, 2022 06:15 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Summer is almost here, which means it's time to start incorporating our favorite warm-weather styles back into our wardrobes! Think flirty dresses, breezy skirts, colorful blouses, denim shorts, and comfy sandals. 

And if you're looking to upgrade these essentials for less, you're in luck because Amazon has an entire section devoted to top-rated fashion with its customer-loved hub — so you don't have to spend hours finding items with good reviews. 

Here are 15 of our favorite summer picks for under $50 from Amazon's current customer-loved styles.

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

Among the retailers vast inventory of shorts, Levi's High-Rise Shorts are currently one of its most popular pairs. Made from 100 percent cotton, the high-waisted jeans are available in seven washes and can easily be dressed up or down. Pair them with classic white sneakers for running errands or with wedges when you're out to brunch. But if you're looking to stay cool in something that's less constricting, consider this tiered midi dress. The classic polka dot pattern is giving us strong Kate Middleton vibes, and shoppers love how "lightweight and flattering" it is.  

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! PrettyGarden Summer Casual Floral Print Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $40.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Levi's High-Rise Shorts in Sapphire Dust, $34.99; amazon.com

Several comfy shoes made the list, too, including a close lookalike of Hollywood's go-to sandal and supportive sneakers like this colorful pair from Umyogo. The highly-rated sneakers are bestsellers in Amazon's walking shoe and fashion sneaker categories, and have racked up more than 43,000 five-star ratings. One nurse even called them "the best sneakers" since their "feet and legs do not hurt anymore after a long shift." You can choose from 17 colors and up to size 10.5.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Umyogo Running Shoes, $37.39–$48.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Cushionaire Cork Footbed Sandal in White, $29.99; amazon.com

Don't skip over accessories in the customer-loved seciton, either. We love this trendy mini tote, which features an internal zippered pocket and interlocking straps. Have summer vacation plans? Then check out this convertible backpack that's on sale for $34. It can be carried as a backpack, tote bag, or purse, and has enough space to fit a tablet, a water bottle, sunglasses, a phone, and keys. Plus, it's water resistant and is designed so that the zipper lays against your back, which helps prevent pickpocketing, making the backpack fashionable and functional.  

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Cluci Large Travel Backpack Purse, $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Avalon Small Tote Bag, $39.90; amazon.com

Revamp your wardrobe for less this season with our favorite summer styles from Amazon's customer most-loved section. Or, see the entire selection here.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com