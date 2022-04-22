Amazon's Hidden Section of Customer-Loved Fashion Is Packed with Summer Styles — and Prices Start at $25
Summer is almost here, which means it's time to start incorporating our favorite warm-weather styles back into our wardrobes! Think flirty dresses, breezy skirts, colorful blouses, denim shorts, and comfy sandals.
And if you're looking to upgrade these essentials for less, you're in luck because Amazon has an entire section devoted to top-rated fashion with its customer-loved hub — so you don't have to spend hours finding items with good reviews.
Here are 15 of our favorite summer picks for under $50 from Amazon's current customer-loved styles.
- Bsubseach Button-Down Swimsuit Cover-Up, $26.99
- SweatyRocks High Waist Pleated A-Line Skirt with Pockets, $16.99–$32.89
- Hilor Front Crossover One-Piece Swimsuit, $21.99–$33.99
- Teva Mush II Flip-Flop, $25–$48.32
- Levi's High-Rise Shorts in Sapphire Dust, $34.99
- Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress, $29.60
- Cluci Large Travel Backpack Purse, $33.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Merokeety Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress with Pockets, $26.99–$36.99
- Umyogo Running Shoes, $37.39–$48.99
- JudyBridal Oversized Ripped Demin Jacket, $34.98–$39.99
- Neineiwu Short Sleeve Chiffon T-Shirt Blouse, $12.99–$26.99
- The Drop Avalon Small Tote Bag, $39.90
- PrettyGarden Summer Casual Floral Print Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $40.99
- Cushionaire Cork Footbed Sandal in White, $29.99
- Holipick Two Piece Tankini Set, $27.99–$35.99
Among the retailers vast inventory of shorts, Levi's High-Rise Shorts are currently one of its most popular pairs. Made from 100 percent cotton, the high-waisted jeans are available in seven washes and can easily be dressed up or down. Pair them with classic white sneakers for running errands or with wedges when you're out to brunch. But if you're looking to stay cool in something that's less constricting, consider this tiered midi dress. The classic polka dot pattern is giving us strong Kate Middleton vibes, and shoppers love how "lightweight and flattering" it is.
Buy It! PrettyGarden Summer Casual Floral Print Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $40.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Levi's High-Rise Shorts in Sapphire Dust, $34.99; amazon.com
Several comfy shoes made the list, too, including a close lookalike of Hollywood's go-to sandal and supportive sneakers like this colorful pair from Umyogo. The highly-rated sneakers are bestsellers in Amazon's walking shoe and fashion sneaker categories, and have racked up more than 43,000 five-star ratings. One nurse even called them "the best sneakers" since their "feet and legs do not hurt anymore after a long shift." You can choose from 17 colors and up to size 10.5.
Buy It! Umyogo Running Shoes, $37.39–$48.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Cushionaire Cork Footbed Sandal in White, $29.99; amazon.com
Don't skip over accessories in the customer-loved seciton, either. We love this trendy mini tote, which features an internal zippered pocket and interlocking straps. Have summer vacation plans? Then check out this convertible backpack that's on sale for $34. It can be carried as a backpack, tote bag, or purse, and has enough space to fit a tablet, a water bottle, sunglasses, a phone, and keys. Plus, it's water resistant and is designed so that the zipper lays against your back, which helps prevent pickpocketing, making the backpack fashionable and functional.
Buy It! Cluci Large Travel Backpack Purse, $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! The Drop Avalon Small Tote Bag, $39.90; amazon.com
Revamp your wardrobe for less this season with our favorite summer styles from Amazon's customer most-loved section. Or, see the entire selection here.
