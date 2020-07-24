These Are Officially Amazon’s Most-Loved Accessories — From a Cooling Face Covering to Stylish Sunglasses

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

How do Amazon shoppers like to accessorize? Now we officially know.

The retailer regularly shares its customers’ most-loved products in several categories, from activewear to home goods. More recently, Amazon has revealed some of its customer-favorite summer products and swimsuits. And now, it’s continuing that seasonal trend with a list of highly rated accessories that are perfect for the warmer weather, including stylish sunglasses, cute wallets and clutches, and beach hats.

When it comes to sunglasses, there are tons of beloved pairs on the site. In fact, they take up most of the list. From popular brands like Ray-Ban to under-the-radar labels, Amazon shoppers know exactly which pairs you should be adding to your cart — like ones from Sojos. Not only does it have several styles on Amazon’s best-selling sunglasses chart, but almost all the pairs you’ll come across have thousands of reviews. Quite a few Sojos sunglasses made the most-loved accessories list, as well as other popular styles like its blue-light glasses.

Unsurprisingly, face coverings made the list, like a moisture-wicking neck gaiter that shoppers have repurposed as a comfortable face mask. The Achiou face scarf has racked up over 1,400 five-star reviews thanks to its breathable and stretchy fabric. Customers say they love to wear it in lieu of a traditional face mask, especially when working out or on a hot day.

