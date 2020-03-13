This $24 Cutout Swimsuit Is a Hidden Gem on Amazon

Image zoom

Daydreaming of your next tropical vacation? Us too. The best way to fast forward to summer (or keep yourself busy if you’re suddenly stuck at home) is by treating yourself to a little retail therapy. Nothing puts us in a better mood than planning all of the cute outfits we’re going to wear this spring and summer — especially when it comes to shopping for new swimsuits.

Shoppers, prepare to fall in love with the Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit on Amazon. When we stumbled upon this gem, we couldn’t believe our eyes; not only is the swimsuit adorable, trendy, and ultra flattering, but you can shop it for just $24. Over 500 Amazon shoppers are amazed by this find, too: “This suit is amazing,” wrote one. “For $24 this swimsuit is a steal!”

Made from a rayon-spandex blend, this cutout swimsuit is double-lined and comes with removable pads (a.k.a. no need to worry about it becoming see-through when wet!). It also has adjustable spaghetti straps and a sexy lace-up detail in the back for ultimate comfort and support. Plus, it’s high-waisted, monokini fit makes it extra flattering on any body type.

Stars like Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner have already been spotted rocking cutout swimsuits recently, and we have a feeling this sexy silhouette is only going to be seen on more of Hollywood’s A-Listers as the warm weather draws closer. So if you’re looking to get ahead of this fun, flirty trend for less, the Meyeeka cutout monokini is a great place to start.

“Let me just say this suit is beautiful! It’s well-made and form-fitting,” one shopper raved. “It fits so well — cheeky — but not too much, and the straps are adjustable, which is handy. You can keep full coverage in the bust or make them shorter and have some underboob going on!”

Available in 19 fun prints and colors — including neon hues, snakeskin, and polka-dots — the Meyeeka Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit is so on-trend and affordable, we wouldn’t blame you for buying one in each of your favorite colors.

