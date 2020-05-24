6 of the Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Memorial Day Weekend — Including Levi’s Shorts and Adidas Sneakers
Summer clothing starts at just $5
There are tons of impressive sales worth shopping this Memorial Day weekend (hello, mattress markdowns and Apple Watch deals!), and when it comes to summer wardrobe essentials, some of the best savings are happening on Amazon.
This holiday weekend, Amazon is offering big discounts on tons of clothes, shoes, and accessories, including warm-weather maxi dresses, denim shorts, summer sandals, and more. With clothing starting at just $5 (yes, you read that correctly), it’s a great time to refresh your wardrobe and get what you need for the months ahead. And to make the massive amount of markdowns easier to shop, we called out some of the best brand sales and overall deals below.
Shop Memorial Day Markdowns on Amazon:
- Adidas, from $7
- Levi’s, from $12
- New Balance, from $13
- Ray-Ban, from $115
- Champion, from $5
- Under Armour, from $7
Among the many markdowns, which in some cases amount to 50 percent off, you’ll find deals on athleisure and fitness apparel from Adidas, Champion, and Under Armour, plus affordable sneakers from New Balance, discounted shades from Ray-Ban, and tons of inexpensive denim styles from Levi’s. Amazon is home to so many more brands (including tons of high-end designers and small businesses as part of its new ”Common Threads” storefront), so it’s worth checking out all of the sales currently happening in the retailer’s fashion department.
Beyond these offers, some of Amazon’s most customer-loved items are also on sale. For instance, Grecerelle’s cami maxi dress, which has earned over 1,100 five-star reviews, is nearly 30 percent off and going for as little as $25. Another crowd favorite, Lovevook’s three-piece handbag set, which has also racked up over 1,100 perfect reviews, is 25 percent off and marked down to just $40.
Shop Amazon’s Memorial Day Clothing, Accessory, and Shoe Deals:
- Lovevook Women’s Handbag Three-Piece Set, $39.99 (orig. $52.99)
- Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Advantage Sneaker, $45 (orig. $65) (white/copper)
- Steve Madden Women’s Dina Flat Sandal, $35.96 (orig. $59.95) (tan)
- Levi’s Women’s Mid Length Shorts, $26.70 (orig. $44.50) (color: Oahu clouds)
- Adidas Originals Women’s Three-Stripe Legging, $29.97 (orig. $40)
- Grecerelle Women’s Loose Cami Maxi Dress, $24.99 (orig. $34.99)
There are hundreds more deals happening on Amazon this weekend, which you can explore yourself through the “Today’s Deals page,” the Fashion department’s Sales and Deals hub, or the Just for Prime page (if you’re a subscriber). Go ahead and peruse them all or save yourself some time by checking out our curated shopping list below.
