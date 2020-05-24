6 of the Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Memorial Day Weekend — Including Levi’s Shorts and Adidas Sneakers

There are tons of impressive sales worth shopping this Memorial Day weekend (hello, mattress markdowns and Apple Watch deals!), and when it comes to summer wardrobe essentials, some of the best savings are happening on Amazon.

This holiday weekend, Amazon is offering big discounts on tons of clothes, shoes, and accessories, including warm-weather maxi dresses, denim shorts, summer sandals, and more. With clothing starting at just $5 (yes, you read that correctly), it’s a great time to refresh your wardrobe and get what you need for the months ahead. And to make the massive amount of markdowns easier to shop, we called out some of the best brand sales and overall deals below.

Shop Memorial Day Markdowns on Amazon:

Beyond these offers, some of Amazon’s most customer-loved items are also on sale. For instance, Grecerelle’s cami maxi dress, which has earned over 1,100 five-star reviews, is nearly 30 percent off and going for as little as $25. Another crowd favorite, Lovevook’s three-piece handbag set, which has also racked up over 1,100 perfect reviews, is 25 percent off and marked down to just $40.

Shop Amazon’s Memorial Day Clothing, Accessory, and Shoe Deals:

There are hundreds more deals happening on Amazon this weekend, which you can explore yourself through the “Today’s Deals page,” the Fashion department’s Sales and Deals hub, or the Just for Prime page (if you’re a subscriber). Go ahead and peruse them all or save yourself some time by checking out our curated shopping list below.

Buy It! Lovevook Women’s Handbag Three-Piece Set, $39.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Advantage Sneaker, $45 (orig. $65); amazon.com

Buy It! Steve Madden Women’s Dina Flat Sandal, $35.96 (orig. $59.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Levi’s Women’s Mid Length Shorts, $26.70 (orig. $44.50); amazon.com

Buy It! Adidas Originals Women’s Three-Stripe Legging, $29.97 (orig. $40); amazon.com

Buy It! Grecerelle Women’s Loose Cami Maxi Dress, $24.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com