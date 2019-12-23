This Microfleece Onesie from Amazon Is So Comfy, You'll Want to Wear It Way Past the Holidays

Image zoom Amazon

Tired of lounging around in the same old pajamas or sweats? Upgrade your cozy wardrobe with a super-soft, super-cute, and super-affordable microfleece onesie. Before you click away, just hear us out. We’ve discovered a onesie (made for adults) that’s so soft and warm, shoppers are calling it “the comfiest thing I own!” Enter: the Mae Microfleece Hooded Onesie from Amazon, which starts at just $29.

While Mae is known for its affordable lingerie, the brand’s sleepwear deserves a second look. Made from an ultra-soft microfleece with five percent Spandex for stretch, this machine-washable onesie is the ultimate piece of loungewear. According to one reviewer, “I haven’t taken this off since I bought it! It is crazy soft and comfy, and the extra fuzzy hood makes you feel wrapped up.”

With its zip-front closure, kangaroo pockets, and a hood, it’s no wonder customers want to wear it all day. One shopper summed it up: “Super-soft, luxurious to the touch, roomy, covered in an adorable star pattern, and keeps me warm without feeling overheated. I have long legs and this onesie has plenty of extra length. As soon as I put it on, I knew I would have to buy another one in a different color. Very soon.” (You can choose from six colors and patterns, including gray stars, holiday plaids, graphic hearts, and rows of reindeer, to switch things up.)

Get ready to give your old jammies a break this winter and scroll down to shop the Mae Microfleece Hooded Onesie starting at just $29 on Amazon.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Mae Microfleece Hooded Onesie Pom, $28.50–$44.18; amazon.com