Amazon Just Revealed Its Customers’ 'Most-Loved' Leggings of All Time — and We Got the Scoop

Legging fans, listen up! If you’re in need of a few fresh pairs for the gym or want to get a style you can wear literally anywhere (hello, new comfy work pants), we just got the scoop on Amazon’s most popular leggings of all time. The best part? The list features tons of fun styles, which all happen to be incredibly affordable.

The retailer’s fashion department just revealed over 40 of its most customer-loved leggings (following the big reveal of its customer favorite beauty products) — and you’re going to want them all. The assortment, which was created to make it easier for shoppers to find top-rated products, includes a little bit of everything: workout and yoga leggings as well as more polished styles you can wear everywhere, including the office. And of course, Amazon’s popular $20 skinny jeggings from Daily Ritual made the list.

You’ll also recognize several more brands from the list of best-sellers including Hue, 90 Degree by Reflex, Baleaf, and Maidenform. Plus, they’re all Prime-eligible for members or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial, ensuring they’ll be at your door fast and at no extra cost.

While you could just search for leggings on Amazon, this selection is curated to include only the best and highest quality pieces according to Amazon shoppers. To make the list, each pair of leggings had to earn at least a four-star rating. What’s more, most come with thousands of perfect, five-star reviews and cost under $45.

Without further delay, here are 10 of Amazon’s top leggings that all deserve a spot in your closet, according to fellow shoppers.

Buy It! 90 Degree by Reflex High Waist Power Flex Tummy Control Leggings, $22.99–$54.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Daily Ritual Women’s Skinny Stretch Jegging, $20; amazon.com

Buy It! Baleaf Women’s Ankle Leggings with Inner Pocket, $14.44–$25.49; amazon.com

Buy It! Maidenform Flexees Women’s Shapewear Leggings, $20.28–$34.99; amazon.com

Buy It! 90 Degree by Reflex Squat Proof Phone Pocket Yoga Capris, $22.99–$43.38; amazon.com

Buy It! No Nonsense Women’s Denim Leggings with Pockets, $13–$29.97; amazon.com

Buy It! Homma Premium Ultra Soft High Rise Leggings Three-Pack, $19.95–$37.50; amazon.com

Buy It! Leggings Depot High Waisted Leggings (1000+ Prints), $7.99–$13.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Hue Women’s Cotton Ultra Legging with Wide Waistband, $16.49–$40; amazon.com

Buy It! Leggings Depot High Waisted Capri Leggings (37+ Colors), $7.99–$30.97; amazon.com