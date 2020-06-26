Amazon’s $25-and-Under Legging Deals Are Expiring Soon

If it feels like you’re living in leggings these days, this week is your big chance to add more to your collection and save.

Amazon’s fashion department is packed with leggings deals as part of its Big Style Sale. There are options for every budget, including tons of great workout and running leggings that won’t cost you more than $25. And you’re bound to find your perfect pair thanks to the huge assortment of styles in various lengths, every color of the rainbow, and petite and plus sizes.

Amazon’s Best Legging Deals Under $25:

For a limited time, shoppers can get leggings for as little as $10 and save as much as 40 percent on the loungewear staple. Amazon brands like Core 10, Aurique, and Amazon Essentials are all included, plus, there are a few retailer-exclusive pieces from Starter and Puma.

Shoppers looking for the absolute best deals should check out the many marked-down leggings from Amazon Essentials, which is offering pairs in capri length, ⅞ length and full length, plus mid- and high-rise styles. Several of the brand’s tights also come in a range of classic colors, like black, navy, and gray, as well as shades of green, red, and blue.

Those hoping to fill out their wardrobe with styles on par with high-end brands, should take a look at the many Aurique pieces featured in the sale. The affordable line from Amazon offers the look and feel of expensive athleisure at budget prices. Right now, you can save on comfy seamless, chic animal-embossed, and striped styles that make a statement.

If you’re ready to shop, you can browse Amazon’s entire Big Style Sale and all of its markdowns, peruse its many workout wear deals, or shop our curated deals list below — just be sure to act fast because once the event is over, prices are going back up.

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Elastic Waist Performance Capri Legging, $9.95 (orig. $18); amazon.com

Buy It! Starter Cropped Performance Workout Legging, $10.50 (orig. $15.89); amazon.com

Buy It! Aurique Women’s Side Stripe Sports Leggings, $12.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Sculpt High-Rise Full-Length Leggings, $14.15 (orig. $22); amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Studio Sculpt High-Rise ⅞-Length Legging, $15 (orig. $22); amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Plus Size Performance High-Rise ⅞-Length Legging, $15.20 (orig. $24); amazon.com

Buy It! Aurique Embossed Animal Print Sports Legging, $15.92 (orig. $25.51); amazon.com

Buy It! Starter Seamless Light Compression Workout Leggings, $16.24 (orig. $22.93); amazon.com

Buy It! Aurique Seamless High-Waist Running Leggings, $17.59 (orig. $19.30); amazon.com

Buy It! Aurique Women’s Running Sports Leggings, $20.14 (orig. $25.83); amazon.com