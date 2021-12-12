There's Still Time to Get These Under-$40 Christmas Pajamas on Amazon Before the Holiday

#FollowMe Printed Microfleece Button-Front PJ Pant Set with Socks

If you want classic red plaid pajamas, go for the #FollowMe Printed Microfleece Button-Front PJ Pant Set that comes with a matching pair of fuzzy socks. The collared button-down top and straight-leg pants are made from polyester microfleece that's completely machine washable. While these pajamas are certainly festive for Christmas, you can wear them all winter long to stay warm and cozy.

"These are some of the softest and warmest PJs I've ever worn," one reviewer wrote. "They fit nice and loose, which is exactly how I like my PJs. They washed and dried perfectly, and I absolutely love wearing them. The print is exactly as pictured, too. A great investment for winter!"

