There's Still Time to Get These Under-$40 Christmas Pajamas on Amazon Before the Holiday

We're officially less than two weeks away from Christmas, and that means time is running out to get a pair of festive pajamas. But, don't worry — Amazon still has tons of Christmas pajamas that will arrive in time for the holiday, and we found the five best ones for under $40.
Many of the options on the list include matching styles for men, women, children, and pets, so you can get cozy sets for your family or friends. As long as you're an Amazon Prime member or signed up for a free 30-day trial, these pajamas will come by December 25.
Keep scrolling through to check out the five best Christmas pajama sets for under $40 that you can buy on Amazon.
#FollowMe Printed Microfleece Button-Front PJ Pant Set with Socks
If you want classic red plaid pajamas, go for the #FollowMe Printed Microfleece Button-Front PJ Pant Set that comes with a matching pair of fuzzy socks. The collared button-down top and straight-leg pants are made from polyester microfleece that's completely machine washable. While these pajamas are certainly festive for Christmas, you can wear them all winter long to stay warm and cozy.
"These are some of the softest and warmest PJs I've ever worn," one reviewer wrote. "They fit nice and loose, which is exactly how I like my PJs. They washed and dried perfectly, and I absolutely love wearing them. The print is exactly as pictured, too. A great investment for winter!"
Buy It! #FollowMe Printed Microfleece Button-Front PJ Pant Set with Socks, $24.99; amazon.com
#FollowMe Buffalo Plaid Matching Pajamas
Another plaid option, the #FollowMe Buffalo Plaid Matching Pajamas include a black long-sleeve shirt made from cotton and polyester, red and black plaid pants made from polyester fleece, and a pair of matching fuzzy socks. The set comes in sizes for women, men, kids, babies, and even dogs, so the whole family can match this holiday season.
"I am so happy with these," a shopper said. "They are super comfy, exactly what we were looking for, and even have pockets! Also love that they [include] the matching socks."
Buy It! #FollowMe Buffalo Plaid Matching Pajamas, $29.74 (Originally $34.99); amazon.com
Just Love Plush Pajama Set
If you're looking for pajamas that truly scream "Christmas," the Just Love Plush Pajama Set is for you. It comes with a long-sleeve, V-neck, black fleece top with a Christmas tree design in the middle and matching green, red, and white fleece pants with an elastic waistband. These pajamas come in sizes small through 3X.
"It actually fits," a customer began. "The 3X was actually a nice, roomy 3X unlike most plus sizes, and the pants are long. I am tall, [and] these plus sizes are rarely long enough, but this was! Extremely comfy and very warm. Also cute for Christmas. They wash up great as well."
Buy It! Just Love Plush Pajama Set, $29.99; amazon.com
PopReal Cotton Christmas Pajamas
Another option for the whole the family, the PopReal Cotton Christmas Pajamas include a matching long-sleeve top and pants in a festive red pattern. Both the top and bottoms have elastic around the cuffs for a comfortable fit, and they're made from soft and breathable cotton. They're available in size ranges for women, men, toddlers, and babies.
"This was a last minute order for my sister and her boyfriend," a reviewer said. "The PJs arrived on time, and they looked so cute."
Buy It! PopReal Cotton Christmas Pajamas, $35.99; amazon.com
PajamaMania Cotton Flannel Long-Sleeve Button-Down Pajamas Set
For those of you who prefer more subtle colors and patterns, consider the PajamaMania Cotton Flannel Long-Sleeve Button-Down Pajama Set in a white and red polar bear print. The button-down top has a rounded collar, a chest pocket, satin piping details, and cuffed sleeves, while the pants have an elastic waistband and a back pocket. You can choose from sizes XS through 2X.
"These are very soft and great for Christmas or a present for someone," a shopper wrote. "Ordered a size up to get the loose feeling, and it fits perfect! Material is soft and warm, but still breathable. Couldn't be more pleased!"
Buy It! PajamaMania Cotton Flannel Long-Sleeve Button-Down Pajamas Set, $36.99; amazon.com
We're quickly approaching the cutoff point to get these pajamas in time for Christmas, so be sure to grab your favorites now before it's too late.
