Amazon Shoppers Are Comparing This Sweater Dress to Designer Brands — and It's Less Than $40

You know you look good when people can’t stop asking where your outfit is from. If you’re in the market for a head-turning look to wear this holiday season, we’ve found a dress that’s sure to elicit compliments: the Lark & Ro Off-the-Shoulder Sheath Sweater Dress from Amazon.

Made from a thick viscose-nylon blend, this body-con midi dress smooths and hugs curves in the most flattering way — so much so that Amazon shoppers are comparing it to pricey designer brands. “Holy cow! This dress is sexy. This dress is like a high quality knit tube,” wrote one reviewer. “This is a statement piece that will have you wanting to saunter amongst the Herve Leger ladies.”

“This dress is beautiful!” said another. “To start, the material is thick and well made. The dress is form fitting but doesn’t show every lump and bump. The off the shoulder style is what completes this dress; that with the midi-length, perfection! Truly an all around great dress.”

Not only is this sexy Lark & Ro sweater dress made of quality material, it’s also really affordable. Right now, you can shop this polished piece on sale for less $40! It’s available in three gorgeous colors — black, navy, and green — so you really can’t go wrong, especially if you buy one of each.

Whether you pair this off-the-shoulder style with lace-up heels to your office holiday party or trendy knee-high boots for a winter date night, you’ll have everyone doing double-takes all season long.

Buy It! Lark & Ro Off-the-Shoulder Sheath Sweater Dress, $39.40 (orig. $49); amazon.com