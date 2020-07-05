Is This the ‘Perfect Summer Dress’? Amazon Shoppers Say So — and It Features Huge Pockets

As the days grow longer and hotter, it’s more timely than ever to search for outfits that fit July’s warm weather. Amazon shoppers in particular have taken the note to look for sundresses, and the retailer’s best-sellers list is now filled with sleeveless and flowy options that are both pretty and comfortable. If you’re looking for one of the best, though, reviewers seem to have found the “perfect summer dress,” and it’s so affordable that many can’t stop at buying just one.

The dress in question is Kilig’s Spaghetti-Strap Buttoned Down Sundress, which boasts more than 1,000 five-star reviews. It currently sits on Amazon’s list of top-selling styles, and the best part? It’s an incredibly affordable find, priced between $17 and $29.

What shoppers love about this unassuming sundress is that it has massive pockets perfect for holding essentials like hand sanitizer, lip balm, keys, phones, and more. The long line of decorative front buttons add a cute, casual accent, and the elastic waist makes the fit comfortable, flattering, and versatile. One reviewer called it the “perfect summer bump-friendly dress,” even saying, “I was looking for bump friendly summer dresses and was excited to find the fit just perfect.”

Another added that the dress fits true to size. “This is a fit and flare dress,” said the reviewer. “Comfortable fabric and thick enough that you don’t need a slip… I love that it hits below the knee for my height and the neckline is high enough for me to feel comfortable. I’m ordering more!”

Kilig’s sundress comes in 39 colors, so take a look at some of our favorite styles below. Shop now on Amazon Fashion — alongside thousands of comfortable dresses that’ll keep you looking and feeling cool in July’s heat.

