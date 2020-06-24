This One-Day Kate Spade Sale Features Handbags and Wallets Starting at Under $30

If you’re in the mood to treat yourself to a little retail therapy, we have some good news!

Amazon launched a one-day sale on Kate Spade New York handbags and wallets with discounts up to 50 percent off as part of its Big Style Sale. Shoppers can snag designer totes, crossbody bags, satchels, wallets, and card holders for as little as $29.50 while supplies last.

Shop Amazon’s Kate Spade New York Deals:

Every marked down piece is sold and shipped by Amazon, ensuring customers will receive authentic designer pieces at some pretty incredible prices. The steepest discount applies to Kate Spade’s Laurel Way wallet, which is 50 percent off and going for just $49.50. The basic black wallet features a zippered section that’s perfect for storing loose change and several compartments for cash, cards, IDs, and more.

The brand’s Larchmont Avenue Logo Tote is also on sale and going for less than $200. The roomy tote bag, which comes in classic black and a pale pink hue, is large enough to hold devices, laptops, an extra pair of shoes — you name it. The large piece features a zipper closure to protect items inside and is ideal for traveling, running errands, or any activity, really.

Amazon sells hundreds of other Kate Spade New York goodies — it even has a home decor storefront devoted to the brand’s adorable housewares. However, these deals below are some of the best prices you’ll see all year. And since the slew of markdowns is featured in the retailer’s Daily Deals page, meaning they’ll expire by tomorrow, you’ll have to hurry if you want to score one (or several) of these sweet styles.

Browse the huge assortment of deals over on Amazon, or shop one-day Kate Spade deals right here.

Buy It! Adi Grove Street Women’s Leather Card Holder Wallet, $29.50 (orig. $42.71); amazon.com

Buy It! Laurel Way Compact Bifold Wallet, $49.50 (orig. $99); amazon.com

Buy It! Laurel Way Jeweled Clutch Wallet, $64.50 (orig. $84.36); amazon.com

Buy It! Laurel Way Zip Around Wallet, $69.50 (orig. $97.02); amazon.com

Buy It! Wilson Road Quilted Crossbody Bag, $99.50 (orig. $105.57); amazon.com

Buy It! Wilson Road Satchel Bag, $139.50 (orig. $153.88); amazon.com

Buy It! Larchmont Avenue Logo Tote, $199.50 (orig. $262.27); amazon.com