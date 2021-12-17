Amazon's Customer-Loved Holiday Fashion Section Is Full of Festive Outfits for Under $50
Whether you're keeping your celebrations low-key this holiday season or planning to attend a few parties, you'll need holiday outfits to get in the festive spirit. Luckily, Amazon curated an entire section of customer-loved holiday fashion, including dresses, tops, jewelry, handbags, and shoes that will all arrive in time for Christmas.
Below, we rounded up under-$50 holiday clothes and accessories you can get at Amazon with quick Prime shipping.
Shop Holiday Outfits Under $50
- Soly Hux Long-Sleeve Mock-Neck Blouse, $26.99
- Berydress Three-Quarter-Sleeve V-Neck Faux-Wrap Dress, $29.90 (orig. $39.90)
- Kirundo V-Neck Ribbed Wrap Sweater, $37.99
- Jasambac One-Shoulder Dress with Pockets, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $48.99)
- Merokeety Sleeveless Lace Crew-Neck Knee-Length Dress, $39.09 (orig. $59.99)
- Pavoi 14K Gold-Colored Lightweight Hoops, $13.95
- Barabum Retro Classic Shoulder Bag, $17.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Amazon Essentials Loafer Flat, $26.20
- Dream Pairs Low-Heel Pump Sandals, $44.99 (orig. $75.99)
- The Drop Avery Square-Toe Two-Strap High-Heeled Sandal, $49.90
If you want to dress up for the holidays without sacrificing comfort, go for an elevated top like the Kirundo V-Neck Ribbed Wrap Sweater, which you can wear with leggings or jeans. The wrap sweater has a deep V-neckline, puff sleeves, elastic cuffs, a fabric belt, and an asymmetrical hemline. You can choose from 11 colors, including deep green and burgundy, and sizes small through extra large.
"Got this for Christmas and love it," one reviewer wrote. "Working from home has got me in a style rut, and this has helped me get that comfortable feel with the professional look. It is warm and has a nice weight behind it without looking bulky."
Buy It! Kirundo V-Neck Ribbed Wrap Sweater, $37.99; amazon.com
For more formal occasions, consider this Merokeety dress with lace overlay, which is the best-selling cocktail dress on Amazon. The bodycon lace dress has a high neckline, cap sleeves, a cinched waist, and a built-in slip underneath. And it's not just for holidays: It's a great piece to have in your closet for fancy events in the future.
"Looks like a designer dress with a killer price tag," a shopper said. "Such a comfy dress, while being super flattering and a gorgeous color! Will definitely wear this again."
Buy It! Merokeety Sleeveless Lace Crew-Neck Knee-Length Dress, $39.09 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Moving on to accessories, the $18 Barabum Retro Classic Shoulder Bag easily goes with both casual and dressy outfits. It's made from embossed vegan leather and has two interior pockets, one exterior pocket, and a zipper closure up top. The bag is just the right size to fit your necessities, like your phone, keys, and a small wallet. You can choose from 10 colors and patterns.
"If you're thinking about getting this, trust me you need to buy it," a reviewer said. "I wasn't sure if the quality would be great, but the zipper works perfectly, [it] goes great with any outfit, and I want to order it in the black one now!"
Buy It! Barabum Retro Classic Shoulder Bag, $17.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
And for shoes, you can get the Dream Pairs Low-Heel Pump Sandals on sale for $45, which is 41 percent off the original price. They have a band across the top, an ankle strap with a buckle closure, and a 2.25-inch block heel. Plus, they have a padded insole for extra comfort, and they come in 17 colors and patterns.
"Super comfortable right out of the box," a shopper confirmed. "I wore them all day for work and did not have one issue or discomfort. They are a great height and color. Very happy with my purchase!"
Buy It! Dream Pairs Low-Heel Pump Sandals, $44.99 (orig. $75.99); amazon.com
You're running out of time to get these by Christmas, so shop customer-loved holiday outfits at Amazon before it's too late.
