There’s an Under-the-Radar Sale Section on Amazon with Holiday Dresses for Up to 30% Off

The holidays are one of the busiest times of the year. Between gift shopping, traveling, baking, and decorating, sometimes planning your outfits for all of the season’s festivities — especially New Year’s Eve — can get pushed to the back burner (insert face-palm emoji here). If you’re reading this and find yourself beginning to stress over what to wear this holiday season, take a deep breath. We’ve got you covered.

For anyone struggling to find the perfect New Year’s Eve ensemble that will also get delivered on time, you’re in luck. We’ve found a secret sale section on Amazon full of sparkly, chic, and downright gorgeous holiday party dresses — all for up to 30 percent off. We’re talking a beaded sequin mini dress from Adrianna Papell starting at just $120, a rainbow-hued embellished number from Parker for $88 off, and an off-the-shoulder black Calvin Klein midi dress starting at only $100. The best part? They’re all available on Amazon Prime (hello, two-day shipping!), meaning your order will be delivered just in time for you to ring in the New Year in style.

Scroll down to shop five of our favorite holiday party dresses on sale on Amazon Prime now.

Buy It! Calvin Klein Seamed Off The Shoulder Party Dress, $99.99–$114.71 (orig. $134); amazon.com

Buy It! Adrianna Papell Sequin Beaded Cocktail Dress with Flutter Sleeves, $99.50–$129.99 (orig. $199); amazon.com

Buy It! Dress the Population Allison Plunging Sequin Fitted Midi Cap Sleeve Sheath Dress, $179.99 (orig. $215.42); amazon.com

Buy It! Parker Emmaline Asymmetric Embellished Cocktail Dress, $209.99 (orig. $298); amazon.com

Buy It! Adrianna Papell Women’s Beaded Cocktail Dress, $119.50–$129.99 (orig. $196.99); amazon.com