This Cooling T-Shirt Comes with SPF Protection — and It’s Under $20

Exercising can be difficult at the best of times, nevermind in the middle of a heatwave. So, to maximize the efficiency of summertime workouts, cooling gear is imperative. One item that Amazon shoppers love in particular is Hanes Sport’s Cool DRI Performance V-Neck Tee, which reviewers have called a top that “fits the bill perfectly for comfort and wearability.”

The lightweight shirt, which currently has more than 5,000 reviews as well as a 4.1-star rating, is one of the retailer’s top-rated options for activewear. But owning one won’t cost you much: Hanes’ cooling V-neck is as little as $7 right now.

Not only is this T-shirt made of a quick-drying material that wicks away sweat to keep you cool, but it’s also equipped with SPF protection to give your arms an extra layer of UV defense while exercising outdoors. Shoppers particularly love this feature, with one reviewer writing, “I have purchased eight of these shirts now in various colors because of the comfort. I walk every day and wanted some coverage for my upper arms from the sun… Great so far for walking in the south with the heat and humidity.”

Another reviewer said that Hanes’ T-shirt is also perfect for more than just exercising. “I have horses and I live in the southeast, so our summers are very hot and humid. This shirt is perfect for working outside to keep me cooler than a regular shirt would. But it is also a nice enough tee to wear out for casual dressy.”

While over 3,500 shoppers found the shirt’s fit to be true-to-size, those who tend to oscillate between sizes can try Amazon’s Prime Wardrobe system to shop up to eight sizes and styles at a time (you’ll only be charged for the ones you keep). Take a look at some colorways for Hanes’ cooling t-shirt below, and don’t forget to apply some sunscreen before crushing your next outdoor workout.

