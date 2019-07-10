6 Super Cute (and Cheap!) Handbags on Sale at Amazon — Including a Vera Bradley Tote for Only $36

Image zoom

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, shopping days of the year, and Prime Day 2019 is happening soon on July 15 and 16. With so many amazing deals on the horizon, the excitement is almost too much to take — so we couldn’t help ourselves from searching for the best early deals happening on Amazon right now! To our delight, we found some of the cutest handbags on major markdown already. We’re talking adorable straw clutches, chic leather shoppers, colorful floral-print totes, and more. The best part? Everything is on sale for under $50. Yes, you read that correctly, under $50!

So if you’re like us and just can’t wait to get started shopping all of the seriously amazing deals happening on Amazon Prime Day (which believe us, you’re not going to want to miss!), then scroll down to check out six of the chicest handbags on sale on Amazon right now. You’d better hurry though, because we have a feeling these won’t be sticking around for long!

A trendy round rattan crossbody for summer weekends

Image zoom

Buy It! NaturalNeo Handwoven Round Rattan Bag, $29.87 (orig. $45); amazon.com

A chic black tote for the office

Image zoom

Buy It! Guess West Side Tote, $49.99 (orig. $98); amazon.com

A nautical-print carryall that’s perfect for weekends by the sea

Image zoom

Buy It! Vera Bradley Drawstring Family Tote, $36 (orig. $58); amazon.com

A luxe leather shopper to take you from the office to happy hour in style

Image zoom

Buy It! Ecco Ella Shopper, $30.23 (orig. $85.34); amazon.com

A colorful floral-print tote to take from the plane to the beach

Image zoom

Buy It! Herschel Bamfield Mid-Volume Travel Tote, $44.99 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com

An adorable straw clutch that’s perfect for your next summer soiree

Image zoom

Buy It! Lucky Brand Lucky Inly Clutch, $34.16 (orig. $38); amazon.com