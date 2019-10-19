You Can Dress Up as a Bottle of Rosé for Halloween With This Comfy Amazon Costume

Image zoom

Pour yourself a celebratory glass of bubbly, because we just found the easiest, last-minute Halloween costume for Rosé lovers.

This simple and comfy costume on Amazon is perfect for wine-drinkers — especially those who love a good glass of Rosé. The $55 costume requires almost zero effort and comes with free, two-day shipping for Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) so you can get it delivered to your door just in time for that upcoming Halloween party or night-out.

Buy It! Rosé Champagne Costume Dress with Pockets, $54.95; amazon.com

The Rosé Champagne dress features gold metallic accents and an easy-to-read champagne label on the front (no costume guessing here!), and the best part is that it comes with pockets and a sequin-covered hoodie. Plus, we have a feeling you’ll also love its super soft material, which feels like a cozy sweatshirt. Pair it with heels or flats, and it will instantly be party-ready — just grab a bottle of your favorite bubbly to complete the look.

Wine lovers will also appreciate Amazon’s other vino-inspired costumes, including this red wine one-piece dress that’s currently on sale. Couples or friends can also get in on the foodie fun with this wine and cheese costume set. Even better — grab your girlfriends and go together in matching getups.

Buy It! Rasta Imposta Women’s Wine Dress, $27.89; amazon.com; FunWorld Perfectly Paired Wine and Cheese Costume Set, $39.94; amazon.com

Whether you decide to go for the pink drink, red wine, duo costume, or even create your own, you can think of them all as just another excuse to pour yourself a glass — because wine not?