These $15 Fleece-Lined Leggings ‘Feel Like Butter,’ According to Amazon Reviewers
Snow, wind, and freezing temperatures are no match for these "incredibly cozy" leggings.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers love these $15 fleece-lined leggings and rave about the silky soft texture, the warm, thick material, and affordable price point. In fact, folks from Vermont, Utah, Illinois, and other cold, snowy spots gave them a five-star rating, calling them "lifesavers" and a wintertime "must-have." And in total, they've earned over 3,000 perfect ratings, making them one of Amazon's most reviewed and popular fleece leggings.
The super stretchy elastic leggings feature a solid knit on the exterior and velvety faux fur on the interior. They come in just one size, but are designed to accommodate a variety of shapes (waists up to 33 inches and hips up to 39 inches). Shoppers can get them in full-length styles or footed tights. All styles come in various colors, like black, wine red, and navy blue. They also come in sets of two for as little as $26.
Owners love their versatility, saying they can be worn on their own or layered under other pieces. Some pair them with sweaters or hoodies if they're hanging out at home, wear them under jeans if they're heading outside, or throw them on under ski gear if they're hitting the slopes. Reviewers also love them for early morning walks with their dog and playing outside with their kids.
"These leggings are easily one of my best Amazon purchases ever," one reviewer wrote. "I just ordered a second pair because the temperature has been in the negatives here and I need another pair. They are so warm and very comfortable. The inside of the leggings is an incredibly cozy fleece fabric, and the outside is stretchy and soft — they feel like butter! And the waistband stays in place and doesn't roll down."
"After washing, drying, and wearing, I'm totally amazed by the quality and coziness of this legging," another reviewer wrote. "[They're] super soft and warm, flexible and flattering, and what impressed me most is that the fleece inside stayed the same after washing and drying. [I] definitely recommend it to everyone out there. [They're] the best winter leggings ever!"
If you're ready to treat your legs to some warm and comfy protection from winter winds and icy temperatures, these under-$20 leggings can be at your door in just a few days. The Prime-eligible piece might just end up being your all-time favorite Amazon find, too.
