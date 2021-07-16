Amazon's Summer Storefront Is Filled with Trendy Dresses, Swimsuits, and More to Get You Vacation Ready
Looking to pack some last-minute additions for your summer trip? Amazon has a storefront for that.
The site launched a vacation storefront that's filled with trending clothing and accessories for the season, including some TikTok-approved finds. From tropical designs to bright colors to 90s-inspired styles, you'll find tons of dresses, swimsuits, sandals, jewelry, and more that will add some flair to your upcoming vacay looks. While there are a handful of goodies to choose from in Amazon's summer storefront (and we recommend looking through them all!), these are 10 of our favorite picks:
- Butaby Rectangle 90s Fashion Sunglasses, $11 (orig. $15.95)
- Accsa Straw Wide Brim Beach Hat with Tassels, $12.99 with coupon (orig. $16.99)
- SweatyRocks Spaghetti Strap Floral Bikini Swimsuit, $16.99–$25.99
- Lienridy Swimsuit Cover Up Wrap Skirt, $20.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Elesol Chiffon Beach Cardigan Cover Up, $24.99–$27.99
- SweatyRocks Two Piece Boho Crop Top with Shorts Set, $25.99–$30.99
- Adome High Waist Floral Bikini Set, $30.99
- Aro Lara V Neck Side Slit Two Piece Maxi Dress, $32.89–$32.91
- Goodthreads Georgette Smock-Back Cami Maxi Dress, $39.90
- The Drop Issi Quilted Flatform Sporty Sandal, $49.90
Swimsuits are a standout in the selection thanks to supportive and flattering options like this high-waisted bikini from Adome. The swimsuit has ruched bottoms and a flowy, ruffled top, giving it a modest fit that over 2,300 shoppers say keeps them comfortable and confident. It comes in 18 prints, including a handful of floral options, and is available in sizes ranging from small to 3XL.
People also love this high-cut underwire bikini that comes in 41 trendy colorways, including unique options like cow and butterfly prints.
Buy It! Adome High Waist Floral Bikini Set, $30.99; amazon.com
Buy It! SweatyRocks Spaghetti Strap Floral Bikini Swimsuit, $16.99–$25.99; amazon.com
While you're adding a swimsuit to your cart, don't forget about other beach essentials. We love these rectangular 90s glasses that have been making waves on TikTok and come in fun colors like purple, pink, and orange. (Plus, they're just $11 right now.) To complete your look, shoppers are obsessed with this packable sun hat that comes in several different styles and has UV protection.
Buy It! Butaby Rectangle 90s Fashion Sunglasses, $11 (orig. $15.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Accsa Straw Wide Brim Beach Hat with Tassels, $12.99 with coupon (orig. $16.99); amazon.com
There are also a handful of two-piece outfits in the storefront, which offer an effortless way to look put together without stressing if your clothes match. This crop top and shorts option from SweatyRocks comes in tons of floral prints and has stylish details like cap sleeves and a tie back. Owners say it's "comfortable, airy, and flowy," and that they get "plenty of compliments" when they wear it.
Buy It! SweatyRocks Two Piece Boho Crop Top with Shorts Set, $25.99–$30.99; amazon.com
If you didn't feel prepared for your trip before, Amazon's vacation storefront will definitely leave you ready to soak up the sun (and look glamorous while doing it).
