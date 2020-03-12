Everything You Need to Update Your Spring Wardrobe, According to Amazon Fashion Experts

Including denim jackets, floral dresses, and woven totes

By Christina Butan
March 12, 2020 06:30 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The official start of spring is a week away, which means you can finally start setting aside those thick sweaters and heavy winter jackets. If your spring wardrobe is looking a bit lackluster, Amazon’s fashion department is here to help. It recently put together a spring wardrobe checklist, filled with the basic essentials you need for the warmer weather: denim, lightweight jackets, floral dresses, tote bags, and utility-style clothing.

Classic Denim and Lightweight Jackets

If you don’t own a cropped denim jacket or a pair of ripped jeans yet, you’re not doing spring fashion right. These closet staples are essential to putting together a cute and casual look for all sorts of warm weather outings. The Amazon Fashion team made sure to highlight the celeb and customer-favorite Levi’s Trucker Jacket, which you can snag for just $45 right now. Shop all denim picks here and all lightweight jacket picks here.

Buy It! Levi’s Original Trucker Jacket, $45.49 (orig. $79.50); amazon.com; Levi’s Wedgie Skinny Jeans, $69.50; amazon.com; J.Crew Mercantile Cropped Embroidered Denim Jacket, $22.08–$75; amazon.com

Fresh Florals

Can you think of a better spring outfit than a floral dress paired with a denim jacket? While we all know florals for spring aren’t groundbreaking, they are a tried-and-true fashion statement for the season. Amazon Fashion’s floral picks include fun and fresh styles, from this simple scoop-neck dress to this classic short-sleeve option in a white and red print. Shop all floral picks here.

 

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Scoop Neck Swing Dress, $8.57–$20; amazon.com; MinkPink Between You and I Midi Dress, $99; amazon.com; Lucky Brand Long Sleeve Western Dress, $81.88–$104.25 (orig. $139); amazon.com

Easy Totes

Whether you’re having a picnic or going shopping, you’ll want to accessorize with a stylish tote. Amazon Fashion highlighted tons of woven tote bags (yes, they’re still trending!), and small but bright handbags that will stand out in a crowd. Shop all tote bag picks here.

Buy It! Ayliss Straw Woven Tote, $30.99 (orig. $33.99); amazon.com; Vince Camuto Clear Tote, $93; amazon.com; Mar Y Sol Ciel Tote, $155; amazon.com

Utility Styles

A utility-style jacket, dress, or shoe can elevate any look, even if you’re going into the office. Pair this shirt dress with these sandals, or pair a white tee with these cargo pants for an effortlessly cool look that’s still work appropriate.  Shop all utility-style clothing picks here.

Buy It! Daily Ritual Tencel Short-Sleeve Shirt Dress, $19.01–$34.80; amazon.com; 206 Collective Sabor Flat Sandal, $27.59–$38.70; amazon.com; Daily Ritual Stretch High-Rise Cargo Pant, $23.44–$34; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.