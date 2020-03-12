Everything You Need to Update Your Spring Wardrobe, According to Amazon Fashion Experts

Image zoom

The official start of spring is a week away, which means you can finally start setting aside those thick sweaters and heavy winter jackets. If your spring wardrobe is looking a bit lackluster, Amazon’s fashion department is here to help. It recently put together a spring wardrobe checklist, filled with the basic essentials you need for the warmer weather: denim, lightweight jackets, floral dresses, tote bags, and utility-style clothing.

Classic Denim and Lightweight Jackets

If you don’t own a cropped denim jacket or a pair of ripped jeans yet, you’re not doing spring fashion right. These closet staples are essential to putting together a cute and casual look for all sorts of warm weather outings. The Amazon Fashion team made sure to highlight the celeb and customer-favorite Levi’s Trucker Jacket, which you can snag for just $45 right now. Shop all denim picks here and all lightweight jacket picks here.

Buy It! Levi’s Original Trucker Jacket, $45.49 (orig. $79.50); amazon.com; Levi’s Wedgie Skinny Jeans, $69.50; amazon.com; J.Crew Mercantile Cropped Embroidered Denim Jacket, $22.08–$75; amazon.com

Fresh Florals

Can you think of a better spring outfit than a floral dress paired with a denim jacket? While we all know florals for spring aren’t groundbreaking, they are a tried-and-true fashion statement for the season. Amazon Fashion’s floral picks include fun and fresh styles, from this simple scoop-neck dress to this classic short-sleeve option in a white and red print. Shop all floral picks here.

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Scoop Neck Swing Dress, $8.57–$20; amazon.com; MinkPink Between You and I Midi Dress, $99; amazon.com; Lucky Brand Long Sleeve Western Dress, $81.88–$104.25 (orig. $139); amazon.com

Easy Totes

Whether you’re having a picnic or going shopping, you’ll want to accessorize with a stylish tote. Amazon Fashion highlighted tons of woven tote bags (yes, they’re still trending!), and small but bright handbags that will stand out in a crowd. Shop all tote bag picks here.

Buy It! Ayliss Straw Woven Tote, $30.99 (orig. $33.99); amazon.com; Vince Camuto Clear Tote, $93; amazon.com; Mar Y Sol Ciel Tote, $155; amazon.com

Utility Styles

A utility-style jacket, dress, or shoe can elevate any look, even if you’re going into the office. Pair this shirt dress with these sandals, or pair a white tee with these cargo pants for an effortlessly cool look that’s still work appropriate. Shop all utility-style clothing picks here.

Buy It! Daily Ritual Tencel Short-Sleeve Shirt Dress, $19.01–$34.80; amazon.com; 206 Collective Sabor Flat Sandal, $27.59–$38.70; amazon.com; Daily Ritual Stretch High-Rise Cargo Pant, $23.44–$34; amazon.com

