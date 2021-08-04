Amazon Just Dropped Tons of New Clothing, Shoes, and Accessories — Here Are 10 of the Best Styles Under $40
One of the best parts of shopping in Amazon's fashion department is that new clothes, shoes, and accessories get released every day. But if scrolling through endless pages of products isn't your thing, no need to worry — we rounded up 10 under-$40 fashion finds from Amazon's new arrivals section that are too good to pass up.
From elevated T-shirts and flowy midi skirts to retro-inspired sunglasses and comfortable sneakers, there's something for everyone on our list of affordable Amazon fashion. Below, you'll find the best just-dropped clothing, shoe, and accessory picks on Amazon.
Shop Under-$40 Clothing, Shoes, and Accessories on Amazon
- Romwe Striped Short-Sleeve Lace-Cuff T-Shirt, $15.99
- Milumia Floral Print Asymmetrical Ruffle Hem Wrap Skirt, $19.99
- Romwe Short-Sleeve V-Neck Dress with Pockets, $25.99
- The Drop Pull-On Towel Terry Utility Shorts, $29.90
- Goodthreads Short-Sleeve Fluid Twill Peplum Shirt, $30.40
- Steve Madden Louella Sunglasses, $17.20
- The Drop Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandals, $29.90
- Vince Camuto Arielinda Sneakers, $29.99
- Shashi Twinkle Gold Ear Cuff, $38
- The Drop Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag, $39.90
Every wardrobe needs a versatile blouse, and this $30 short-sleeve Goodthreads option fits the bill. It comes in both colorful prints and solid black, so it'll seamlessly blend into your wardrobe regardless of your style. The viscose blouse has a V-neckline, short flutter sleeves, and an adjustable drawstring around the waist to create a peplum look.
"The cinched waist hits in just the right place, while the sleeves are very comfortable and flowy," one reviewer wrote. "The shirt is well-made, and all of the seams look great. I'm really happy with this top!"
Buy It! Goodthreads Short-Sleeve Fluid Twill Peplum Shirt, $30.40; amazon.com
We still have a couple months of warm weather left, so if you could use a new pair of comfy-cute sandals, consider the Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandals from The Drop. Available in five colors and patterns, these slip-on sandals can be dressed down with denim shorts and a tee or dressed up with a sundress. They have a faux-leather upper, a padded footbed, and a rubber outsole.
"Great summer sandals," a shopper shared. "I love how comfortable these are. The thickness is perfect, and the padding makes it easy to walk around all day. Ended up getting both the black and the brown — they go with everything in my closet."
Buy It! The Drop Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandals, $29.90; amazon.com
Finishing off with accessories, the Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag from The Drop is already a number-one new release on Amazon. It's made from smooth faux leather with a polyester lining, a magnetic closure, a ruched top handle, and an interior zippered pocket. You can choose from three neutral color options.
"This bag was nicer than I thought it would be," a reviewer said. "Quality leather and definitely has that designer look to it!"
Buy It! The Drop Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag, $39.90; amazon.com
You can't beat the prices on these fashion-forward pieces, so we recommend adding your favorites to your cart now and checking out Amazon's entire selection of affordable new arrivals here.
