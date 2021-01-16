30 Incredible Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop This Weekend — Including Levi’s, Ugg, and Vera Bradley
Stock up on cozy sweaters, comfy sneakers, and everyday purses
Another three-day weekend means more incredible deals on Amazon. From discounted electronics to home appliances for less, the savings span across all different categories. But we're especially excited about the clothing, shoes, and accessories on sale right now.
Major brands like Levi's, Adidas, Ugg, and Vera Bradley are included in the sale, along with Amazon's in-house labels, such as Goodthreads and Core 10. Starting in the clothing category, we found tons of cozy sweaters for unbeatable prices. This leopard-print crewneck pullover, which a shopper called "perfectly oversized," is going for just $28. You can pair it with these $23 Levi's skinny jeans or throw it over these customer-loved leggings on sale for $20.
For shoes, we found everything from sneakers, to loafers, to boots on sale. Both the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe and the Adidas Grand Court Sneaker are discounted right now, fulfilling all your comfy athletic shoe needs. If you're looking for something a little more professional, the LifeStride Zee Loafers are only $34. And in the boots department, you can score these leather Ugg boots for $108 and these Sam Edelman rain boots for just $33.
RELATED: These Amazon Fashion Finds Are Trending — Including 'Butt-Lifting' Leggings and a Celeb-Loved Earrings Dupe
Finishing off with accessories, we found two Vera Bradley bags each for over 35 percent off. The Performance Twill Small Vera Tote Bag is made from a machine-washable, water-repellent fabric that's ideal for everyday wear, while the Microfiber Hipster Crossbody Purse has tons of zippered pockets to keep all your belongings organized.
We can't guarantee how long these popular items will stay in stock at such affordable prices, so we recommend taking advantage of Amazon's sale this weekend. Shop all our holiday weekend sale picks below.
Best Clothing Deals
- NSQTBA Leopard Print Oversized Crew Neck Sweater, $27.19 (orig. $31.99)
- Goodthreads Mineral Wash Open Cardigan Sweater, $33.60 (orig. $38.99)
- Amazon Essentials Brushed Tech Stretch Long-Sleeve Quarter-Zip Shirt, $17.90 (orig. $21)
- NSQTBA Long-Sleeve Tunic Top, $16.99 (orig. $20.99)
- Levi's 711 Skinny Jeans, $22.99 (orig. $69.50)
- Adidas Essentials Linear Tights, $29.53 (orig. $35)
- Heathyoga High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets, $19.95 (orig. $29.95)
- Care Of by Puma Terry Cuffed Joggers, $25.50 (orig. $30)
- Ekouaer Soft Lounge Set with Pockets, $33.99 (orig. $40.99)
- Orolay Thickened Down Jacket, $149.99 (orig. $246.99)
Best Shoe Deals
- Ecco Chelsea Boot, $78.25 (orig. $119.95)
- LifeStride Zee Loafer, $33.73 (orig. $44.97)
- Adidas Grand Court Sneaker, $48.11 (orig. $65)
- 206 Collective Voltan Leather Boot, $62.30 (orig. $74.97)
- Sam Edelman Tinsley Classic Rain Boot, $33 (orig. $55)
- Clarks Hollis Jasmine Boot, $58 (orig. $130)
- Ugg Bonham Ankle Boot, $107.20 (orig. $160)
- Adidas Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe, $61.99 (orig. $70)
- Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $47.21 (orig. $70)
- Veja Women's V-10 Sneakers, $142.50 (orig. $150)
Best Accessory Deals
- Frye Charlie Simple Tote, $150.10 (orig. $187.40)
- Vince Camuto Juno Hobo, $107.30 (orig. $128.20)
- Vera Bradley Performance Twill Small Vera Tote Bag, $52 (orig. $100)
- Vera Bradley Microfiber Hipster Crossbody Purse, $57.10 ($90)
- Baggallini Samantha Hobo, $70 (orig. $99.95)
- Thick Cable Knit Wrap Scarf, $7.64 (orig. $12.99)
- Wrapables Warm Infinity Scarf, $9.33 ($10.99)
- Columbia Cascade Peak Beanie, $14.90 (orig. $25)
- Daily Ritual Animal Print Fuzzy Knit Beanie, $14.50 (orig. $17)
- Daily Ritual Women's Animal Print Fuzzy Knit Mittens, $14.50 (orig. $17)
