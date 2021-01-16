30 Incredible Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop This Weekend — Including Levi’s, Ugg, and Vera Bradley

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Another three-day weekend means more incredible deals on Amazon. From discounted electronics to home appliances for less, the savings span across all different categories. But we're especially excited about the clothing, shoes, and accessories on sale right now.

Major brands like Levi's, Adidas, Ugg, and Vera Bradley are included in the sale, along with Amazon's in-house labels, such as Goodthreads and Core 10. Starting in the clothing category, we found tons of cozy sweaters for unbeatable prices. This leopard-print crewneck pullover, which a shopper called "perfectly oversized," is going for just $28. You can pair it with these $23 Levi's skinny jeans or throw it over these customer-loved leggings on sale for $20.

Finishing off with accessories, we found two Vera Bradley bags each for over 35 percent off. The Performance Twill Small Vera Tote Bag is made from a machine-washable, water-repellent fabric that's ideal for everyday wear, while the Microfiber Hipster Crossbody Purse has tons of zippered pockets to keep all your belongings organized.

We can't guarantee how long these popular items will stay in stock at such affordable prices, so we recommend taking advantage of Amazon's sale this weekend. Shop all our holiday weekend sale picks below.

