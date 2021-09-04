The 15 Best Labor Day Clothing, Shoe, and Accessory Deals on Amazon — Including Levi's Jeans for 40% Off
Every year, Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer and the beginning of fall. That means it's time to take note of the biggest fall fashion trends and get your wardrobe ready for the upcoming season. Luckily, Amazon's Labor Day sale is full of brand-name clothing, shoes, and accessories for less, and we found 15 can't-miss deals.
The clothing section has all the customer-loved pants, sweaters, dresses, and jackets you need for the colder months ahead. You can get an oversized turtleneck sweater for $24 to wear with a pair of Levi's 501 Skinny Jeans that are on sale for $42. Plus, there's a water-resistant parka with a faux fur-trim hood from Amazon Essentials going for $50.
You'll also find markdowns on tons of shoes and accessories, including the Adidas Grand Court Sneakers for $49, a pair of Sam Edelman leather riding boots for 33 percent off, a knit beanie with a pom on top for $12, and even a faux-leather tote bag for $36.
Below, browse 15 of the best Amazon fashion Labor Day deals to shop before the weekend ends.
Shop Labor Day Clothing Deals
- Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Skinny-Fit Legging with Ankle Side Zips, $13.30 (orig. $15.52)
- Daily Ritual Cotton Three-Quarter-Sleeve V-Neck Dress, $19.50 (orig. $22.90)
- Daily Ritual Oversized Cozy Boucle Turtleneck Sweater, $23.90 (orig. $29.98)
- Levi's 501 Skinny Jeans, $41.70 (orig. $69.50)
- Amazon Essentials Water-Resistant Parka with Faux Fur-Trim Hood, $49.50 (orig. $59.90)
Shop Labor Day Shoe Deals
- Adidas Grand Court Sneaker, $48.74 (orig. $65)
- Katy Perry The Marcy Mule, $50.59 (orig. $89)
- Aldo Crendan Slip-On Sneaker, $56.84 (orig. $60)
- Clarks Sharon Noel Oxford, $65.99 (orig. $95)
- Sam Edelman Penny Riding Boot, $127 (orig. $190)
Shop Labor Day Accessory Deals
- Muk Luks Confetti Pom Cuff Cap, $12.40 (orig. $25.95)
- Lucky Brand Gold Twist Hoop Earrings, $13 (orig. $20)
- Alex and Ani Path of Symbols Expandable Bangle, $27.95 (orig. $49)
- Realer Faux-Leather Tote Bag, $35.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99)
- Bromen Vegan Leather Shoulder Bucket Bag, $53.99 (orig. $78)
If you could use a new solid-colored sweater for fall, check out the Daily Ritual Oversized Cozy Boucle Turtleneck Sweater. Available in nine colors and sizes XS through XXL, it's made from a blend of nylon, acrylic, wool, and spandex. The sweater is meant to fit oversized with a fold-over turtleneck collar and ribbing around the neck, cuffs, and hemline.
"This sweater is warm and lightweight," one reviewer wrote. "It has enough wool in it to make it warm, but it is not itchy or too hot for indoor wear. Plenty of room for a cotton turtleneck underneath on a really cold day."
Buy It! Daily Ritual Oversized Cozy Boucle Turtleneck Sweater, $23.90 (orig. $29.98); amazon.com
In the shoe department, it doesn't get much better than a pair of Adidas Grand Court Sneakers for $49. The best-selling shoes come in 45 colorways, and they're made from durable synthetic leather. They have super plush padding inside, so they're comfortable enough to wear all day.
"They are more beautiful in person, and they fit perfectly," a shopper said. "They have comfort foam in them, which really makes my feet feel like every step I take I'm walking on memory foam. I recommend them to anyone, and they even came two days sooner than I expected."
Buy It! Adidas Grand Court Sneaker, $48.74 (orig. $65); amazon.com
To complete any look this fall, check out the Lucky Brand Gold Twist Hoop Earrings, which are on sale for $13. They have lock clasps that ensure they stay put in your ears, along with a vintage gold finish. They're also the perfect medium size — not too heavy, but still big enough to stand out.
"I love Lucky Brand costume jewelry," a reviewer said. "It seems to be the perfect design for me. These are lightweight, but just the right size. I wear them often, and so far have no complaints."
Buy It! Lucky Brand Gold Twist Hoop Earrings, $13 (orig. $20); amazon.com
You only have a few days to take advantage of these deals, so be sure to check out Amazon's entire Labor Day sale selection before the holiday weekend ends.
- The 15 Best Labor Day Clothing, Shoe, and Accessory Deals on Amazon — Including Levi's Jeans for 40% Off
- Shoppers Say This Roomba Is a 'Game Changer' — and It's on Sale for $251 Off
- Kate Spade Is Offering an Extra 30% Off Sale Items This Weekend Only — Shop Handbags, Shoes, and More
- Jennifer Aniston's Wrinkle-Zapping Device Is on Sale Right Now — Plus 26 More Must-See Labor Day Deals