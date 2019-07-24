Amazon Has a Secret Fashion Section With Viral Clothing Starting at Just at $10

Image zoom

Ever wonder where your favorite influencers and fashionable friends find their most Instagram-worthy outfits? The answer is all over, but there’s also a good chance it came from Amazon’s massive and ever growing fashion department (just take that insanely popular “Upper East Side coat,” for example). And rather than perusing the site’s many products, this shopping hack makes it easy to hunt down the latest viral fashion finds in one central spot.

The retailer’s under-the-radar ”Instagram picks” shopping section features tons of stylish products you’ve likely seen all over your feed — including its now-viral Orolay jacket (also known as the Amazon coat). With accessories starting at just $6 and clothing starting at $10, it’s the best place to find a steal and shop everything taking over the Internet.

While you could browse Amazon’s enormous fashion department, it could require some serious time and effort to find what you want. Just think of it as the ultimate curated shopping section and the easiest way to hunt down the best products hiding in its massive clothing category.

The secret shopping section is regularly updated with new styles featured on the Amazon Fashion feed — like Levi’s iconic Wedgie jeans, blogger-loved pearl hair clips, and those leopard skirts spotted everywhere — so you know everything’s current. The affordable selection is also the best way to test out tricky trends, say tiny sunglasses, without spending a ton.

If you’re ready to dive in and shop the store’s best pieces, here are some of the most popular Prime-eligible pieces that you’ll no doubt recognize from Instagram.

Pearls Hair Clips Four Piece Set

Image zoom

Buy It! Pearls Hair Clips Four Piece Set, $5.99; amazon.com

Levi’s Women’s Wedgie Icon Jean

Image zoom

Buy It! Levi’s Women’s Wedgie Icon Jean, $29.40; amazon.com

Orolay Women’s Down Jacket

Image zoom

Buy It! Orolay Women’s Down Jacket, $139.99; amazon.com

UNY Cable Wire Cuff Bangle

Image zoom

Buy It! UNY Cable Wire Cuff Bangle, $19.99; amazon.com

Lily Parker Women’s Denim Overall Dress

Image zoom

Buy It! Lily Parker Women’s Denim Overall Dress, $35.98; amazon.com

Milumia Women’s Button Up Floral Maxi Dress

Image zoom

Buy It! Milumia Women’s Button Up Floral Maxi Dress, $19.99–$39.99; amazon.com

10 Piece Resin Hair Barrettes Set

Image zoom

Buy It! 10 Piece Resin Hair Barrettes Set, $9.99; amazon.com

Star Vixen Women’s Stretch Pencil Skirt

Image zoom

Buy It! Star Vixen Women’s Stretch Pencil Skirt, $10.21–$36.64; amazon.com

Blooming Jelly Women’s High Waisted Bikini Set

Image zoom

Buy It! Blooming Jelly Women’s High Waisted Bikini Set, $9.99–$26.99; amazon.com

Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe

Image zoom

Buy It! Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $35–$155; amazon.com